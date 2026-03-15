I found the 007 First Light Coca-Cola cans to get free rewards, but what James Bond gifts can you get?

Look, I'm normally a Pepsi Max man. From time to time, though, I'll indulge in the ways of a reliable Coke Zero or a full sugar hit at McDonald's. As a former Golden Arches employee, the in-house carbonation just hits different. But just like Skyfall before it, James Bond is partnering up with Coca-Cola again for a 007 First Light collaboration. So, you've guessed, I've gone out of my way to hunt these limited-edition cans down for free rewards.

Word of a Coca-Cola crossover began late last year, and now, the 007 First Light cans and two-litre bottles are rolling across various regions. The game's subreddit contains a few James Bond fans getting their hands on them in Germany and Sweden, and I can confirm that the United Kingdom is part of this wave. So far, I've seen the eight-pack of cans in Tesco and Morrisons, as well as the larger bottles.

Each can contains a QR code, but upon further inspection, the code appears identical on both the can and the cardboard packaging. There's also no individual codes on or under the ring pull. You see, rather than use gift codes like Monster's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 giveaways, the rear of the can explains that you should hold onto a physical copy of a receipt during your initial purchase. Coca-Cola says you can "log in/register and upload [your] receipt to enter for a chance to instantly win" a myriad of prizes.

If you're wondering exactly what you might be able to win, Coca-Cola clarifies that there is a total of 1260 digital game passes, which are broken down into the following:

760 Xbox Game Pass subscriptions (one month)

500 copies of 007 First Light (standard edition)

Prize draws to win a custom James Bond-themed Xbox console (two entries per day)

On the Belgian version of the Coca-Cola giveaway website, it lists a wealth of other freebies, including 60 Asus ROG Xbox Ally consoles and even a rarer opportunity to "travel like 007 James Bond" on a luxury holiday in London. It includes a five-star hotel, round-trip flights, and private tours. Just make sure to bring an umbrella.

However, in my opinion, the best rewards are the in-game cosmetics that you can use, whether you're playing on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, or PC/handheld PC. The finer notes do detail that "your DLC code is tied to a specific platform and only works on your chosen platform." Oddly enough, the cans don't mention that IO Interactive is handing out outfits to players, each inspired by a different James Bond actor.

First Class - inspired by Sean Connery's iconic gray suit from Goldfinger, with a modern twist

Forest Operative - a rugged blend, inspired by Pierce Brosnan's tactical look in GoldenEye and Daniel Craig's long green coat in No Time to Die

Leisure Beam - a laid-back and charismatic style, based on Roger Moore's effortless cool in Live and Let Die

Observant Spy - refined and insightful, inspired by Roger Moore's long, light-colored coat in The Man with the Golden Gun

One More - based on Roger Moore's green and beige outfit in The Man with the Golden Gun, a combination of classic elegance and subtle flair

Right now, there are no images of these outfits, depicting how they look on Patrick Gibson's rendition of James Bond. With 007 First Light pre-orders bundling two outfits inspired by Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond, as well as a classic tuxedo in the Specialist Edition, it's great to see that more movie-inspired fits are headed to the new Switch game. I've always found Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan to be the most dripped-up iterations of James Bond on the big screen.

The 007 First Light Coca-Cola giveaways start from April 6, 2026, and conclude on May 18, 2026. Again, this may be different depending on your region, as the Belgium website claims entrants have until April 30, 2026. Either way, keep an eye out for the First Light cans in your local supermarkets. In the meantime before the 007 First Light release date arrives, you can dive into my preview from our attendence at Gamescom 2025.