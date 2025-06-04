As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

007 First Light pays homage to Daniel Craig's James Bond, and you can too

The first 007 First Light trailer is here, showing us a younger James Bond travelling the globe and dispatching baddies with Q gadgets.

007 First Light Daniel Craig: An image of James Bond in the On Duty outfit looking at the camera.
007 First Light 

The name's Bond, James Bond. Yes, we've finally heard IO Interactive's iteration of the iconic spy utter the iconic line in the first trailer for 007 First Light. While we thought Friday's IO Showcase would debut the footage, the latest State of Play is stealing the spotlight early. There's a lot to admire in the Hitman developer's take on Bond, including a neat nod to Daniel Craig's tenure that you can acquire easily.

Bond's return gives us a first for the character's gaming return, depicting Ian Fleming's spy as an inexperienced 26-year-old who's yet to acquire his 00 designation. According to IO Interactive, 007 First Light's version of Bond begins as a "Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once-revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section."

In true James Bond fashion, the new Switch game takes players across the world to all manner of exotic locations. Whether that's mountains hidden within snowy mountains, car chases through forests, oceanic vistas, and underground nightclubs. Although most of the trailer consists of in-game cinematics, the snippets of gameplay we do see are drenched in the aura of the Hitman series.

It looks like we'll don numerous disguises along the way, with a healthy complement of Q gadgets to get the job done. And yes, Omega watches and the Aston Martin V8 Vantage are here as well. The vehicle was last seen in No Time To Die, the last movie from Daniel Craig's stint as the character. Speaking of Craig, IO Interactive is giving players the chance to unlock the 'On Duty' outfit and a golden Walther PPK dubbed the 'Golden Wraith'. The outfit is a homage to Craig's appearance in Spectre.

There's even an awesome needle drop of the On Her Majesty's Secret Service theme. All you need to do is sign up to IO Interactive's website here, and these items will be available in-game when the 007 First Light release date arrives.

007 First Light daniel craig: An image of the Daniel Craig style outfit in 007 First Light.

"With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the Hitman franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games," expresses Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

Abrak adds that 007 First Light intends to push "the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can't wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them." The next look at the game is on Friday, June 6, 2026, during the IO Showcase alongside MindsEye and updates on the Hitman series.

