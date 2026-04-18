The 007 First Light PS5 DualSense looks cool, but where are the James Bond Nintendo Switch accessories?

I'm a sucker for a themed accessory, and GoldenEye 007's Wii Pro Controller is something I wish I'd held onto. James Bond has a rich history with Nintendo, with the original GoldenEye proving that it's possible to get movie games right. I hope that IO Interactive sticks the landing with 007 First Light, which is due out on May 27, 2026. Ahead of launch, you can pre-order the 007 First Light DualSense. While it's nice to see Bond getting some well-deserved gaming fanfare, I'm disappointed that Nintendo Switch owners aren't getting their slice of the action.

With 007 First Light delayed until the summer for the Nintendo Switch 2, it's another pinch of salt into the wound. Perhaps I'm wrong, and a Bond-themed edition of the Switch 2 Pro Controller is in the works as we speak. Yet, that feels unlikely given the game's marketing push over the last few months. That's because IO Interactive and PlayStation have been working closely together to spread the word of Bond's return. Last year, Sony dedicated an entire State of Play presentation to showcasing First Light gameplay, with around 30 minutes of in-game footage to scour and analyze.

This showcase is the same stuff I saw in my 007 First Light preview at Gamescom. Before the game's alliance with Sony became more prominent, I had some more Nintendo-centric hope. When the first few notes of Monty Norman's theme appeared in last April's Nintendo Direct, it felt like a monumental shift. For the first time since 007 Legends, Bond games are back on a Nintendo console. It stirred something inside me. I've got very fond memories of playing Everything or Nothing's Game Boy Advance port, as it pushed every pixel to the brink.

We're yet to see how First Light performs on the Nintendo Switch 2. The delay to summer is ultimately a good thing for polishing the experience, but in these coming months, I want to know: are we getting any Nintendo Switch accessories? The 007 First Light DualSense looks decent, albeit a little expensive considering its minimalist design. It'll cost you $84.99/£74.99, which is more than a 007 First Light pre-order. Even Xbox is getting more love than Nintendo, with a themed console up for grabs through the 007 First Light Coca-Cola promotion.

Not only are Nintendo Switch 2 owners left out accessory-wise, but 007 First Light's Collector's Edition isn't even slated for the console. If you want a Golden Gun to display on your desk, it won't include a cartridge for your handheld, that's for sure. It's odd to see a new Switch game of this caliber so sidelined.

Bond's return to Nintendo platforms should feel like a victory lap, a nod to the legacy that helped define him in gaming. Instead, it feels like an acknowledgement of history without fully embracing it. There's still a window for IO Interactive to change that narrative. A late accessory reveal or even more details on the Switch 2 version would go a long way. Because right now, Nintendo fans are being asked to settle for less.