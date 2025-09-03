007 First Light release date, trailer, and latest news

When is the 007 First Light release date? That's a question so intriguing, even MI6 needs its best operatives on the case. While Pocket Tactics aren't super spies, we are super fans of James Bond and Hitman developer IO Interactive. There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to 007 First Light, so let's get you field-ready for Bond's next gaming adventure.

James Bond's digital return is a huge moment. 007 Legends effectively killed off the spy's popularity in gaming, leaving the character's future on consoles uncertain. Now, IO Interactive is lending its stealth and action game expertise from the Hitman games for a fresh era of missions.

007 First Light release date window

Developer IO Interactive confirms that 007 First Light launches on March 27, 2026. Considering that the game's initial announcement landed in November 2020, it's safe to say that six years is enough time to ensure 007 First Light is ready to ship. Before it was announced, we reckoned IO Interactive could target an early 2026 launch window.

007 First Light trailer

IO Interactive's forthcoming Bond adventure is light on trailers right now, but all of this began with the Project 007 teaser trailer in November 2020. Released ahead of Daniel Craig's swan song in 2021, the exciting collaboration between IO Interactive and the James Bond franchise shows itself to the world in the best way possible: a gunbarrel sequence. Now, we've got a big State of Play presentation to dive into, which you can watch below.

007 First Light story

According to IO Interactive, 007 First Light features "a wholly original Bond origin story, [where] players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status." If that concept sounds familiar, it's because you have likely seen Daniel Craig's Bond earn 00 status on-screen in Casino Royale (2006). In Ian Fleming's novels, Bond already has his license to kill at the start of the titular book, having earned it by eliminating a Japanese spy in New York and a Norwegian double agent.

Beyond the developer's synopsis, the full story of 007 First Light is under wraps. In Bond lore, it takes two kills in a mission for Her Majesty's Secret Service to fulfill the requirements for 00 status.

007 First Light platforms

Nintendo confirmed during the April Direct presentation that 007 First Light is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. 007 First Light is also launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We're eager to see how it fares on portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, considering the Nintendo Switch 2 can handle it.

007 First Light gameplay

IO Interactive expresses that "007 First Light, an immersive third-person action-adventure featuring a reimagined James Bond origin story." With the studio's experience on the excellent Hitman series, it's no surprise that 007 First Light is sticking to a third-person perspective. After all, we want to see Bond in action, don't we?

The good news is that the developer is bringing 007 First Light to the IO Showcase on Friday, June 6, 2025, where it promises to show "never-before-seen footage, and [the] start a new era for James Bond in video games."

Previous titles like James Bond: Nightfire and Quantum of Solace focus on FPS game-style action, although the latter's PlayStation 2 port is an exception. Of course, Goldeneye is responsible for redefining the genre, with its legendary multiplayer skirmishes and superb campaign.

You read our full 007 First Light preview to get a deep dive on all things combat, stealth, driving, and more. We also chat to the game's producer and art director in the same feature, too.

You read our full 007 First Light preview to get a deep dive on all things combat, stealth, driving, and more. We also chat to the game's producer and art director in the same feature, too.