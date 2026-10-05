How IO Interactive created its own James Bond for 007 First Light

James Bond has spent decades moving between novels, movies, and videogames. Still, IO Interactive has taken a different approach with 007 First Light, creating its own take on the iconic spy rather than adapting one fans already know. With James Bond Day taking place today, it feels like the perfect time to revisit a conversation I had a few weeks ago with IO Interactive senior licensing producer Theuns Smit about the studio's approach to creating its young Bond.

IO Interactive spent around six years bringing 007 First Light to life, but Smit explains the studio never wanted to simply recreate a Bond from the past. "I'm actually thinking of something that I heard David Arnold say in one of the interview discussions that he's had after the fact," Smit recalls. "There's been the literary Bond and the novels, and then there's been the theatrical version. Up until the space in gaming, the games that have come out all kind of still echoed the same theatrical avenue."

That allowed IO Interactive to take 007 somewhere new. "For the first time, we were able to create something in a completely new avenue," Smit explains. "Yes, it is gaming, and it puts you in the shoes of Bond. But as never done before, you're not replaying any of the film Bonds or anything like that. It's a really fresh, whole new creation, which is what we went for."

On looking for inspiration, Smit explains that the studio is "drawing from all the source material that was available; it really meant that we could put together this kind of amalgamation, a love letter of all the great things that stood out." But how do you reinvent a character that's had a cinematic reboot in the last 20 years and countless book iterations?

Smit notes that "whether it was something that wasn't used before in the films when it comes to the score, or mixing certain interpretations of how Bond is in combat and how his personality comes through, we were really able to create a perfect mix of something new, something not yet done or seen before."

That approach comes through immediately in the upcoming Switch game. IO Interactive clearly loves Bond's history, but it doesn't treat it like a checklist. The game pulls from different eras of the character without feeling beholden to any one. You can see hints of Pierce Brosnan's suave confidence, Roger Moore's cheekier sense of humor, and the more physical edge of Daniel Craig's Bond, but Patrick Gibson ultimately makes the character his own.

Smit believes the actor stood out during the casting process because he could make the version of Bond on the page feel natural. "He just did a fantastic job stepping into Bond's shoes," Smit recalls. "There were quite a few good and talented people to look at, and everybody obviously brings their best forward and did as well as they could, but he just had a way of bringing the Bond on paper to life."

It's immediately apparent when you start playing First Light. Gibson's Bond has the bravado you expect from 007, but he's also inexperienced and occasionally naive. He can get things wrong, improvise when a plan falls apart, and throw himself into danger without always knowing exactly how things will play out.

"He really fit the personality and the delivery and the tone that we wanted from this young James Bond," Smit explains. "He was able to step into the shoes. Sometimes some of the people trying to step into Bond's shoes, it wouldn't have the right natural fit, whereas with him, sometimes these things just click."

That performance is a big part of why First Light succeeds at something that can be surprisingly difficult in a Bond game: making you feel like you're actually playing as James Bond rather than controlling a character in a Bond-themed action game. Smit describes Gibson's acting process, offering his own thoughts on how Bond might deliver certain moments without rewriting the script.

"He was just very invested in a partnership approach of being Bond," Smit adds. "That's something that I think you can always appreciate in an actor when it's not just a job for them. They're really invested, and they're really passionate about what they're bringing to life."

That enthusiasm also helped the wider cast during performance capture and cinematics. "He was able to bring that energy onto the stage with the other actors as well, where they often also praised that he was able to be that 'North Star' to move the cinematic forward, move the narrative and the emotions," Smit recalls.

"I had a moment like that early on when he stepped into MI6 for the first time," he reveals. This version of Bond isn't supposed to be the fully refined, suit-and-tie spy that fans have seen countless times before. Seeing Gibson walk through MI6 in Bond's newly iconic jacket changed something for Smit. I get it, I want that jacket, too.

"Seeing his charisma and movement, walking through the halls at MI6 and interacting with the other characters, early on I was just like, 'Wow, this is it. We're nailing it. He's nailing it,'" Smit remembers.

In my 007 First Light review, I felt that same rush during the game's opening mission. Bond's delivery when he speaks to Moneypenny over his earpiece, casually discussing the Official Secrets Act like it's a minor inconvenience. It's a small moment, but Gibson's delivery captures that combination of confidence, wit, and youthful arrogance that makes this version of Bond work.

And while Gibson's Bond brings something fresh to the role, Smit believes IO Interactive has kept the qualities that make 007 recognizable regardless of the medium. "He's not afraid to take risks," Smit emphasizes. "His bravery in the face of danger, his determination to look out for others, to kind of save the day, that heroicness still shines through because that's who Bond is."

What makes First Light's Bond work isn't that IO Interactive has tried to make him unrecognizable. After decades of different interpretations, that balance is harder to strike than it looks, but First Light has found a version of 007 that feels distinctly its own without losing sight of what makes Bond, Bond.

For more of my interview with Theuns Smit, you can check out our chat about 007 First Light's Nintendo Switch 2 port and the studio's relationship with Amazon going forward.

Keep celebrating James Bond Day with us by heading over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.