Sorry, James Bond fans: 007 First Light's Nintendo Switch 2 port is delayed again

If there's one thing James Bond lovers are good at, it's waiting. Whether that's the gap between Quantum of Solace and Skyfall, or the ongoing search for a new Bond actor, it's part of the furniture with this series. 007 First Light isn't breaking that trend, sadly. Despite plans to release the game's Nintendo Switch 2 port this summer, IO Interactive is shifting its release to next year.

Addressing the new Switch game, IO Interactive says that to "ensure we deliver the quality of experience players expect, we have made the decision to delay the release to March 2027." It comes as a surprise, considering 007 First Light was included on the show floor at Gamescom just two weeks ago. During the game's appearance in Cologne, we learned the Nintendo Switch 2 version currently supports 1080p resolution in both Docked Mode and Handheld Mode, at 30fps.

The developer adds on X that "this additional time will go toward polishing the Nintendo Switch 2 performance of the game." Spurred on by the "positive feedback" gathered at Gamescom, IO Interactive confirms the same demo is playable this week at the Tokyo Game Show. The demo includes its opening mission, which sees James Bond during his stint in the Royal Navy. Naturally, things go wrong very quickly.

From one James Bond fan to another, 007 First Light is an absolute triumph for the franchise's gaming cred, and is honestly worth the wait. Last year, I spoke to IO Interactive about casting Patrick Gibson and the unexpected influences bringing the game to life. You can read my spoiler-free 10/10 007 First Light review, which I played entirely on the Asus ROG Ally Z1E.

To stay updated with the latest Nintendo news, join us over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.