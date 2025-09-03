007 First Light pre-orders - Collector's Edition, where to get, and price

James Bond is back, and man, we're glad he is. IO Interactive brings Ian Fleming's spy back to gaming after more than a decade of lying dormant. 007 First Light features an all-new take on Bond, as a young recruit fresh into the 00 program. If you're keen to pick it up, then we've got what you need to know about 007 First Light pre-orders and what's included in the First Light Collector's Edition.

We're really about the 007 First Light release date. It's going to be a special moment, and even more so as it marks James Bond's debut on the Nintendo Switch 2. So, let's get you equipped better than Q-Lab could ever do.

Here's everything you need to know about 007 First Light pre-orders:

Can I pre-order 007 First Light?

Yes, 007 First Light pre-orders are open now for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series XIS, and Steam. According to IO Interactive, it notes that pre-orders on Nintendo Switch 2 are limited to physical editions. You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 version below.

Here's where to pre-order 007 First Light:

Pre-order 007 First Light for PS5 on Amazon

Pre-order 007 First Light for Xbox Series X|S on Amazon

Pre-order 007 First Light on Steam

What is in the 007 First Light Collector's Edition?

The Standard Edition of 007 First Light includes the game, but if you want to mark the occasion of a brand-new James Bond game, then this version is for you. The 007 First Light Collector's Edition - or 007 First Light Specialist Edition - costs $299/£259.99 and includes exclusive goodies you won't find anywhere else. However, a Nintendo Switch 2 version doesn't seem to be on cards.

Here's what the 007 First Light Collector's Edition includes:

007 First Light full game

Four exclusive outfits, including homages to Daniel Craig in Spectre

Classic Tux skin

A Golden Gun replica from The Man With The Golden Gun

007 First Light steelbook

Golden Gun weapon skin

Obisidan Gold Suit

Exclusive weapon skin

Gleaming Gadget skin pack

Certificate of Authenticity

007 magnet

Is there a 007 First Light trailer?

Yes, there is a 007 First Light trailer, and you can check it out below. This trailer arrives after a long five-year wait, as the game was announced in 2020. You can also check out the 007 First Light State of Play presentation, too.

What is 007 First Light gameplay like?

007 First Light is a spy action game that's separate from the James Bond movies and books. That means you won't see actors like Daniel Craig or Pierce Brosnan, but instead a fresh-faced James Bond, who is 26 years old in this story. He's recently left the Royal Navy, is new to the resurrected 00 Agent program, and is eager to prove himself at MI6. Because IO Interactive is behind the game, you can expect missions to blend open-ended style levels with linear sequences, such as driving setpieces.

Bond can use bluffing, a new social stealth mechanic, which can enable him to talk his way out of situations. That includes catching a bullet to the skull, if you're lucky. However, if things get dirty, MI6 will grant Bond a temporary license to kill - should the mission require one. The game's missions are all about his quest to become a fully fledged 00 Agent and truly earn the number 007. You can read more about the game in our 007 First Light preview, where we saw the game at Gamescom.

That's everything we've got on the 007 First Light pre-orders for now. If you want something to play while you wait for IO Interactive's new Switch game, don't hesitate to check our lists of best Steam Deck games, the best mobile games, and the best Switch games before you go.