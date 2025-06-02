Almost five years have passed since Project 007's announcement landed in November 2020, and now, IO Interactive is ready to lift the curtain on James Bond's gaming resurrection. Say hello to 007 First Light, the Hitman developer's debut Bond title, featuring an original story and a new iteration of Ian Fleming's spy, separate from the movies and novels. Not only do we have a shadowy look at Bond himself, but a gameplay reveal is inbound.

Following Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest partner reveal last week, we knew that IO Interactive would be appearing in some capacity. The logical leap of logic is the studio's Bond title, but this was nothing but speculation. Now, the developer confirms the game's title, alongside the creation of a fresh social media account for 007 First Light. In true MI6 fashion, the account's only post says a "mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information."

Accompanying this is our first look at IO Interactive's rendition of James Bond, kind of. Shrouded in soft light and shadows akin to Roger Deakins' masterful cinematography in Skyfall, our new Bond dons a stylish jacket, watch, and what appears to be the spy's iconic Walter PPK handgun.

For a brief tenure, Walter PP9 replaced the weapon, becoming Pierce Bronsan's death dealer of choice. However, the PPK is ingrained in Bond history, first appearing in Dr. No as his standard-issue service weapon.

To complete this ensemble, I'm hoping the Bond series' partnership with watchmakers Omega extends to his upcoming action game outing. The big question, though, is who is playing James Bond? It's an extremely hefty role for anyone to take over, with Brosnan and Sean Connery both lending their likeness and vocal talents to titles like Everything or Nothing and From Russia With Love.

Daniel Craig also appeared in Goldeneye: Reloaded, Quantum of Solace, Bloodstone, and 007 Legends, though only the latter uses his likeness. What we do know is that the new Switch game is an origin story, with the hashtag 'earn the number' encouraging players to attain Bond's double O status.

Speaking to Eurogamer in 2023, IO Interactive co-owner Christian Elverdam shared that "we're allowed to build a James Bond for the games [audience], which I think is a profound homage to where our industry is and where the medium is […] it's time to have a James Bond character who was not a movie character but who's comfortably just his own game character."

Whatever IO Interactive is cooking up, consider me ready to be shaken and stirred.

