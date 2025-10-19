Out of all the exciting news to come out of 007 First Light in recent weeks, there's one element that is still evading all of us: will we get a 007 First Light theme song? Every major James Bond adventure features a rousing musical piece to accompany his tales of espionage, with Adele and Billie Eilish stepping up to contribute to Daniel Craig's on-screen tenure. But who's handling vocals next? This new registration to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers from Lana Del Rey could be our answer.

Even in gaming form, James Bond still needs a great tune to set the mood. Joss Stone's excellent, underrated theme, I'll Take It All, kicks James Bond 007: Bloodstone into gear as soon as that string section begins. Esthero's Nearly Civilized is just one facet of why Nightfire is iconic. In the case of 007 First Light, an eagle-eyed spot on the Lana Del Rey subreddit from 'ConversationDue8475' is a possible indicator that the Born to Die artist is giving Patrick Gibson's version of the character the welcome he deserves.

The Redditor notes that Lana Del Rey's ASCAP publishing records now include an unreleased song, known as First Light, under the Universal Music Corporation banner. Her publishing partnership with the Universal Music Publishing Group is a relatively fresh one, beginning last January after departing from Sony Music Publishing. Before that, her works had been released through Polydor Records and Interscope Records.

Beyond the song appearing in Lana Del Rey's discography, information on additional performing personnel is under wraps. However, she is currently working on what is set to be her tenth studio album, Stove, which is slated for January 2026 release. The album sees her teaming up with Bleachers' frontman and Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. Is First Light a forthcoming track from Stove? Or is it for IO Interactive's new Switch game?

Well, with all things James Bond, I like to remain cautiously hopeful. It isn't the first time Lana Del Rey's path has crossed with the series, either. Her track 24, which eventually landed on her fourth album Honeymoon, was originally intended for the soundtrack of Spectre, the 24th entry in James Bond's big-screen escapades. When asked about why she hasn't had the chance to sing a Bond theme in her career, Del Rey jokes to the BBC: "How has that not happened yet?"

Complimenting Sam Smith's Writing On The Wall, the chosen pick for Spectre, she goes on to say that "Sam, you did a wonderful job […] no really. But one day, maybe, probably not, because I'm going to sing [and] do my little Nancy Sinatra every now and then, and just pretend that it's the title track." Sinatra sings You Only Live Twice, the titular theme song for the 1967 Sean Connery-starring instalment.

I reckon Lana Del Rey is a fantastic pick for First Light's theme song. You only need to listen to the one-two punch of 24 and Swan Song off her aforementioned album Honeymoon to release that. Maybe we'll get to hear it before the 007 First Light release date arrives. While you're considering locking in your 007 First Light pre-orders, I can tell you from seeing it in person at my 007 First Light preview at Gamescom that it's shaping up to be truly special.

If you want to know more about IO Interactive's work on James Bond, be sure to check out my interview with art director Rasmus Poulsen about the influences behind Patrick Gibson's 007, and senior franchise producer Theuns Smit about bringing it to the Nintendo Switch 2, and casting the brand-new James Bond actor.