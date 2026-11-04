+1 Anime Eyes codes November 2026

Redeem these new Roblox +1 Anime Eyes codes for free kyubi coins, eggs, and chakra.

+1 Anime Eyes codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt with red eyes and massive red angel wings
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Use our +1 Anime Eyes codes to claim all the boosts you need to gather up a pile of trophies. Wins are everything in this game, as that's what you use to unlock new eyes, so the pets and other rewards you can collect from these codes are essential for making progress.

We look for new +1 Anime Eyes codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you fancy hatching a rare pet.

Here are all the new +1 Anime Eyes codes:

  • UPDATE2 - 15 kyubi coins
  • KURUMA - 15 kyubi coins
  • 1MILLIONVISITS - infernal aegis egg
  • AWAKEN - three shinobi eggs
  • SHARINGAN - one akatsuki egg
  • UPDATE1 - rewards
  • NEWWORLDS - rewards

All the best Roblox games have freebies on offer, so visit our list of Roblox codes to grab even more before they expire.

+1 Anime Eyes codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem +1 Anime Eyes codes?

Redeeming +1 Anime Eyes codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open +1 Anime Eyes in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more trophies in +1 Anime Eyes?

You can get 100 extra trophies and +10% aura in +1 Anime Eyes simply by liking the game on Roblox and joining the Bando Interactive group. Then, you can walk over to the chest in the lobby and claim your rewards!

+1 Anime Eyes codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a +1 Anime Eyes Discord server?

Yes, there is a +1 Anime Eyes Discord. You can click here to join the server and get access to all the latest announcements, updates, and sneak peeks. You can also take part in polls and giveaways.

How do I get more +1 Anime Eyes codes?

The easiest way to get more +1 Anime Eyes codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on winning more battles and unlocking more eyes. The codes channel in the game's Discord server isn't even up to date, so you're best sticking with us.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest +1 Anime Eyes codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.