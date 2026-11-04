+1 Anime Eyes codes November 2026

Use our +1 Anime Eyes codes to claim all the boosts you need to gather up a pile of trophies. Wins are everything in this game, as that's what you use to unlock new eyes, so the pets and other rewards you can collect from these codes are essential for making progress.

We look for new +1 Anime Eyes codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you fancy hatching a rare pet.

Here are all the new +1 Anime Eyes codes:

UPDATE2 - 15 kyubi coins

- 15 kyubi coins KURUMA - 15 kyubi coins

- 15 kyubi coins 1MILLIONVISITS - infernal aegis egg

- infernal aegis egg AWAKEN - three shinobi eggs

- three shinobi eggs SHARINGAN - one akatsuki egg

- one akatsuki egg UPDATE1 - rewards

- rewards NEWWORLDS - rewards

All the best Roblox games have freebies on offer, so visit our list of Roblox codes to grab even more before they expire.

How do I redeem +1 Anime Eyes codes?

Redeeming +1 Anime Eyes codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open +1 Anime Eyes in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more trophies in +1 Anime Eyes?

You can get 100 extra trophies and +10% aura in +1 Anime Eyes simply by liking the game on Roblox and joining the Bando Interactive group. Then, you can walk over to the chest in the lobby and claim your rewards!

Is there a +1 Anime Eyes Discord server?

Yes, there is a +1 Anime Eyes Discord. You can click here to join the server and get access to all the latest announcements, updates, and sneak peeks. You can also take part in polls and giveaways.

How do I get more +1 Anime Eyes codes?

The easiest way to get more +1 Anime Eyes codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on winning more battles and unlocking more eyes. The codes channel in the game's Discord server isn't even up to date, so you're best sticking with us.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest +1 Anime Eyes codes.