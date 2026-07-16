+1 DMG Per Revive codes July 2026

This Roblox idle game might make you a bit sad - nobody likes to die over and over again to much tougher enemies. However, seeing damage numbers go up, especially with the help of +1 DMG Per Revive codes, might make up for it. It's pretty nice that every death has a purpose.

With your codes, you can get all sorts of handy boosters - whether it's prayers, death coins, evo stones, or any other booster, you'll get more damage and less HP, the way the Demon King intended.

Here are all the new +1 DMG Per Revive codes:

like50k - an evo stone (new!)

- an evo stone (new!) guildboss - ten prayers (new!)

- ten prayers (new!) update9 - 30 death coins

- 30 death coins guildtest - five prayers

If you liked these ones, we have a bunch more Roblox codes for you to pick up in all your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem +1 DMG Per Revive codes?

It's easy to redeem your codes, but if you're confused, just follow the steps below:

Launch +1 DMG Per Revive on Roblox

Open the shop on the right-hand side of the screen

Scroll all the way down to the code box at the bottom of the shop

Enter your code and press 'verify'

Find out what freebie you redeemed!

How do I get more +1 DMG Per Revive codes?

New codes tend to come out randomly, as it's up to the developer, Big Lemon, when to offer freebies to the players. That means it can be difficult to predict when more +1 DMG Per Revive codes will be here. However, when they do come, all you need to do is check back here, as we update this page regularly with all the latest, alongside letting you know which ones have expired.

Is there a +1 DMG Per Revive Discord server?

The developer does have a Discord server, which you can join here. In the community, you'll find channels to chat with other players, participate in events, report bugs, make suggestions, and even share clips of your gameplay.

Expired codes:

happybirthday

title

like40k

update8

halobug

ascension

demonrealm

like26k

deathcoin

visits1m

update4

like300

welcome

That's all the +1 DMG Per Revive codes there are for now, but check back in again soon!