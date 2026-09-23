+1 Loot to Forge codes September 2026

Find all the new +1 Loot to Forge codes to redeem in the Roblox game right here, and grab some free rerolls and coins.

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These +1 Loot to Forge codes can help you get new weapons quicker and even let you reroll your race for some different powers. You can then head out and slay some enemies to earn ores, and take them back to the forge. You know, looting and then forging.

The further you get while slaying monsters, the better the ore they drop - which means stronger swords for you to forge. This, in turn, means you get through stronger enemies and repeat.

Here are all the new +1 Loot to Forge codes:

  • 30000CCU - two race rerolls and 2k coins
  • 20000CCU - one power potion and 2k coins

Keep our Roblox codes guide bookmarked and check back regularly to get codes for all the best Roblox games.

how to redeeem +1 loot to forge codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem +1 Loot to Forge codes?

You can redeem +1 Loot for Forge codes in the game easily by following these steps:

  • Launch +1 Loot to Forge in Roblox
  • Finish a short tutorial
  • Click the shop menu
  • Scroll all the way down
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time into the box
  • Click submit
  • Enjoy your free cash and potions!

What are +1 Loot to Forge codes?

The codes you see above come right from the game's developer, Good Bro Studio, and can only be used in +1 Loot to Forge. The dev announces new codes in the Discord server and on the Roblox page, but we keep them all in one handy place here - along with figuring out what they give you in the game.

Is there a +1 Loot to Forge Discord?

You can join an official Discord server for the game here, even though it isn't linked on the game's Roblox page. In it, you can see updates that come to the game, take part in giveaways for free Robux, and get a look at new content that's on its way.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.