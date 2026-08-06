+1 Speed Monkey Escape codes August 2026

Being a primate is so freeing - swinging around the jungle, and +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes can help you go even faster. As much as we all love running along the wall and hopping over obstacles, we can all agree that we want to win, to be quicker than the competition.

Beyond finally getting to know what it's like to be a monkey, we love that you can also get a bunch of upgrades to give you an advantage when racing against other players. You can get skills that even Tarzan could only dream of.

Here are all the new +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes:

50MVISITS - potions

- potions CODESYAY - potions

- potions 80MVISITS - potions

- potions STREAK - potions

Make sure you check our Roblox codes page for even more freebies!

How do I redeem +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

Launch +1 Speed Monkey Escape on Roblox.

Tap the shop button

Hit the codes tab

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

With these codes, you can get more potions, which allow you to pick up speed even quicker. Milestones appear to be the main cause of new codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in frequently to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a +1 Speed Monkey Escape Discord?

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news and updates, you should join the +1 Speed Monkey Escape Discord server. While you're there, you might even make some friends who also love primates.

How do I get more +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

You can check the game's Discord and social media channels, but that's quite time-consuming. As such, it's best for you to check in with us, as we're happy to do all the heavy lifting and put every freebie here in one handy place.

That's all of the new +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes. Check back soon for more.