+1 Speed Monkey Escape codes August 2026

Redeem these new +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes to get the free potions you need to beat the competition.

+1 Speed monkey codes: a person stood in front of a wall
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

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Being a primate is so freeing - swinging around the jungle, and +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes can help you go even faster. As much as we all love running along the wall and hopping over obstacles, we can all agree that we want to win, to be quicker than the competition.

Beyond finally getting to know what it's like to be a monkey, we love that you can also get a bunch of upgrades to give you an advantage when racing against other players. You can get skills that even Tarzan could only dream of.

Here are all the new +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes:

  • 50MVISITS - potions
  • CODESYAY - potions
  • 80MVISITS - potions
  • STREAK - potions

Make sure you check our Roblox codes page for even more freebies!

+1 Speed Monkey Escape codes: a redemption screen

How do I redeem +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch +1 Speed Monkey Escape on Roblox.
  • Tap the shop button
  • Hit the codes tab
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

With these codes, you can get more potions, which allow you to pick up speed even quicker. Milestones appear to be the main cause of new codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in frequently to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a +1 Speed Monkey Escape Discord?

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news and updates, you should join the +1 Speed Monkey Escape Discord server. While you're there, you might even make some friends who also love primates.

How do I get more +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes?

You can check the game's Discord and social media channels, but that's quite time-consuming. As such, it's best for you to check in with us, as we're happy to do all the heavy lifting and put every freebie here in one handy place.

That's all of the new +1 Speed Monkey Escape codes. Check back soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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