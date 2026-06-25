Are there any 100 Days At Sea codes?

100 Days At Sea codes aren’t available yet, but that won’t stop us from speculating on what you might get from them if they arrive.

100 Days at Sea codes: a pink haired person stood in front of the ocean
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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After surviving 99 Nights in the Forest, we're all ready to embark on our next challenge, but some 100 Days At Sea codes would be very handy, right? Well, you're on your own at the moment, as there are no codes in the game - oh, don't look at us like that, freebies might arrive someday.

Besides, 100 Days At Sea is a fun experience without freebies, forcing you to tackle the challenge on your own. You can't tell us that you're not loving trying to unravel the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle; we sure are. We also love the amount of exploration on offer, with there being many islands to visit.

Are there any 100 Days At Sea codes?

Not only are there no 100 Days At Sea codes, but there's no in-game option to redeem them yet either. Don't worry, it's becoming a bit more common to see developers add the feature post-launch. We'll keep an eye out and let you know if and when freebies arrive.

Luckily, there are heaps of games offering goodies, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to take advantage of them.

How do I redeem 100 Days At Sea codes?

As the feature isn't in the game yet, we can't tell you how to redeem 100 Days At Sea codes. However, the chances are there will be a button or section in the main menu should they arrive - we'll give you a complete rundown as soon as we can.

100 Days at Sea codes: two people on a raft surrounded by sharks

What are 100 Days At Sea codes?

Until 100 Days At Sea codes arrive in-game, we can't be too sure about what they'll offer, but currency and various items feel like a safe bet. As soon as they arrive, we'll let you know exactly what you can get from them.

Is there a 100 Days At Sea Discord?

At the moment, we can't find any 100 Days At Sea Discord servers, with the one link we found taking you to a completely different page. Many Roblox developers create them post-launch, so there's still a good chance that one will pop up.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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