After surviving 99 Nights in the Forest, we're all ready to embark on our next challenge, but some 100 Days At Sea codes would be very handy, right? Well, you're on your own at the moment, as there are no codes in the game - oh, don't look at us like that, freebies might arrive someday.

Besides, 100 Days At Sea is a fun experience without freebies, forcing you to tackle the challenge on your own. You can't tell us that you're not loving trying to unravel the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle; we sure are. We also love the amount of exploration on offer, with there being many islands to visit.

Are there any 100 Days At Sea codes?

Not only are there no 100 Days At Sea codes, but there's no in-game option to redeem them yet either. Don't worry, it's becoming a bit more common to see developers add the feature post-launch. We'll keep an eye out and let you know if and when freebies arrive.

Luckily, there are heaps of games offering goodies, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to take advantage of them.

How do I redeem 100 Days At Sea codes?

As the feature isn't in the game yet, we can't tell you how to redeem 100 Days At Sea codes. However, the chances are there will be a button or section in the main menu should they arrive - we'll give you a complete rundown as soon as we can.

What are 100 Days At Sea codes?

Until 100 Days At Sea codes arrive in-game, we can't be too sure about what they'll offer, but currency and various items feel like a safe bet. As soon as they arrive, we'll let you know exactly what you can get from them.

Is there a 100 Days At Sea Discord?

At the moment, we can't find any 100 Days At Sea Discord servers, with the one link we found taking you to a completely different page. Many Roblox developers create them post-launch, so there's still a good chance that one will pop up.