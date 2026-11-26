Grab a few friends, hop on your raft, and sail away using these 100 Miles Down the River codes. With extra embers, you can go faster, which means you can get to the campsite before nighttime… and avoid the gigantic monster chasing you.

You and up to three other players can team up to paddle your way down the feisty river filled with alligators.

Here are all the new 100 Miles Down the River codes:

STARLIGHT - a starlight otter pet

- a starlight otter pet RIVER100 - 100 embers

Fancy grabbing even more Roblox codes? Our guide is packed with the latest options for all the best Roblox games out there.

How do I redeem 100 Miles Down the River codes?

To redeem codes in 100 Miles Down the River, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Open up 100 Miles Down the River in Roblox

When you're in the lobby, click the codes button

Type or copy and paste a code into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy free embers!

What are 100 Miles Down the River codes?

If you've played a Roblox game before, chances are, you know what these codes are. They're made by the creator of the game, qurxts, and appear from time to time. The codes we get in the future may come out to commemorate updates or bug fixes, or may be randomised.

Is there a 100 Miles Down the River Discord?

To find some teammates, you can join the official Discord server for 100 Miles Down the River. It's located on the game's Roblox page, or you can use this link here. In the server, you can chat with other players or the developer if you need to.