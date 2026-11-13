30 Floors Up codes November 2026

You're trapped. You're stuck. How will you survive? By using these 30 Floors Up codes, of course. While you're hunting for food and water, you need to avoid zombies, but the piles of free gems and dollars can help you afford the supplies you need.

Whether you go it alone or play with others, you all need sustenance to keep yourselves going, and materials to build shelters. That's where the codes come in.

Here are all the new 30 Floors Up codes:

Update2 - 30 gems and 900 dollars

Looking for more Roblox codes? Our guide is packed with all the latest releases for free coins, gems, boosts, and more.

How do I redeem 30 Floors Up codes?

To redeem codes in 30 Floors Up, simply follow these steps:

Join the game's group

Open 30 Floors Up in Roblox

Click the codes button

Copy and paste or type a code into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free gems!

What are 30 Floors Up codes?

This game is made by Dateline NBC (no, not the real one), and that's who also makes codes you can redeem for it. The codes tend to appear when updates or additions come to the game, to grant you some freebies and get you a head start on new content.

How do I join the 30 Floors Up Discord server?

It's really easy to join the Discord server associated with 30 Floors Up. All you need to do is head to the game's page on Roblox and click the Discord button. Or you can use this link. Once you're in, verify yourself and then get chatting with other players.