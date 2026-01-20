50 Days on a Raft codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox 50 Days on a Raft codes to fill your pockets with free caps and improve your chance at survival.

Sick of surviving in the woods and running from a deranged deer? Try life on a raft instead! These 50 Days on a Raft codes make the first days of fending for yourself much easier, while also giving you the currency you need to access rare and powerful classes.

Here are all the new 50 Days on a Raft codes:

  • KNIFE - two wheel spins and five caps (new!)
  • FREESPIN - two wheel spins

50 Days on a Raft codes: A screenshot of the codes box with 'pocket tactics' in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem 50 Days on a Raft codes?

Redeeming 50 Days on a Raft codes is luckily very simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open 50 Days on a Raft in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are 50 Days on a Raft codes?

50 Days on a Raft codes are special passwords from the developer that unlock rewards in-game, like wheel spins and caps. These are great resources if you don't want to fork out Robux for spins or struggle to farm caps for new classes on the raft.

50 Days on a Raft codes: The invite screen for the Ocean Survival Discord server with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a 50 Days on a Raft Discord server?

Yes, there is a 50 Days on a Raft Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to find other players for your team, join giveaways, and make suggestions for the next update.

How do I get more 50 Days on a Raft codes?

The best way to get more 50 Days on a Raft codes is to bookmark this page and visit it frequently. We look for new codes regularly and make sure that this guide is kept up to date, so you'll never need to go searching for yourself. If you fancy taking a look around regardless, we recommend checking the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • TUNNELS
  • WINTER
  • snow
  • 50KMEMBERS

