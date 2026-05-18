8 Ball X codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox 8 Ball X codes for free skill spins to power up your precision pocketing.

8 Ball X codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt, standing with a cue on their back in a bar with a pool table in the background
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Every pool player needs a special skill, so use these 8 Ball X codes to spin for yours without spending any real cash. These codes provide free attempts at getting a rare special skill, as well as other boosts like extra cash to buy flashy cues and titles.

We look for new 8 Ball X codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back again the next time you need a skill refresh.

Here are all the new 8 Ball X codes:

  • 1500LIKES! - ten skill spins (new!)
  • 5000LIKES! - 20 skill spins and three spin machine spins (new!)

8 Ball X isn't the only Roblox game out there with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes for even more.

8 Ball X codes: A screenshot of the codes menu with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem 8 Ball X codes?

Redeeming 8 Ball X codes has an extra step involved, but it's still pretty straightforward. All you have to do is:

  • Join The Ball Games Roblox group
  • Launch 8 Ball X in Roblox
  • Open the Shop
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are 8 Ball X codes?

8 Ball X codes are special passwords that unlock freebies in-game for you. The developer, Boss Studio, gives these out to celebrate like milestones for the game, so if you want more to appear, share it around and encourage your friends to play. These codes give you skill spins to upgrade your repertoire, as well as spin machine spins for a chance to win extra cash and titles.

8 Ball X codes: A screenshot of the 8 Ball X Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an 8 Ball X Discord server?

Yes, there is an 8 Ball X Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in polls and giveaways, and report any bugs that you may find.

How do I get more 8 Ball X codes?

The best way to get more 8 Ball X codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for and verifying cards on your behalf, so you can dedicate more time to honing your skills. If you want to go looking for yourself, the best place to start is the game's Discord server.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest 8 Ball X codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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