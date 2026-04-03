8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller review - the best way to play Nintendo 64 games on your Switch

Verdict The 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller is a great way to play the ever-growing library of Nintendo 64 games via NSO + Expansion Pack. For its relatively low price, it’s a high-quality gamepad with an impressive battery life and tactile buttons. The sensitive analog stick takes a bit of getting used to, and there are some Nintendo Switch 2 connectivity caveats, but otherwise, it’s a controller I’d happily recommend to any fellow nostalgia gamers. Pros Great design

Quality build

Affordable price Cons Switch 2 connectivity can be a bit tricky

Slightly sensitive stick

I'm going to be honest, I don't have much time for the original Nintendo 64 controller. The starship-shaped gamepad might ooze nineties nostalgia, but using one today, even the official Nintendo Switch N64 controller, is an absolute ergonomic nightmare for me. However, I still love so many Nintendo 64 games, so I've been waiting for a proper solution to my playing problem. That's when I first found out about the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller, which I've spent the last week or so testing out.

Let's start with the highlights. I love the design of this controller. It essentially looks like the original Nintendo 64 gamepad had a little gray baby with the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, and I mean that in the best way possible. It has the best traits of both, with its lovely multi-color buttons and sturdy build. Simply put, you're getting a more authentic Nintendo 64-style experience without having to battle with the classic controller's form factor.

I touched on it in the last paragraph, but it's worth reiterating how high-quality this controller feels in the hands, especially given its $44.99 / £34.99 price point. That's less than half the price of the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, but it feels just as robust. I've tried a lot of third-party controllers at the same price point, and a lot of them, especially those that are also wireless, don't feel as well put together.

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Still, it's the feel of the analog stick that is my personal highlight. Like the original, it's an eight-way gate stick, but it's also Hall Effect, so you're getting that unmistakable feel of the N64 gamepad but without the threat of stick drift. I also love the click-clacking sounds of the metal stick rebounding off its octagonal housing. It's the smallest of features, but it makes this controller feel even more like the real deal.

Given the sort of N64 games I play on my Nintendo Switch 2 - predominantly Pokémon Stadium 2 and Mario Kart 64 - I don't have much use for this controller's Turbo function. Still, it's nice to have, especially if I feel like playing a bit of GoldenEye 007, and it's also nice and easy to set up using the instructions that come in the box.

As for battery life, that's another area where the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller shines. I've easily used it for about 20 hours over the last week, and I'm still waiting for it to run out of juice. Seriously, as I write this, I'm sitting with the controller turned on beside me to try and time it, but it's showing no signs of petering out yet, almost 30 hours in. It beats out a lot of the competition in this department while going toe-to-toe with the similarly impressive Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Obviously, this controller has its limitations. Given that it's only got one analog stick, it's by no means ideal for modern FPS games that require the sort of slick movement the yellow C-buttons can't offer. There's also no equivalent to the Pro Controller's X and Y buttons, at least not without a bit of remapping, so that counts a bunch of games out. Still, I don't think I can really class that as a drawback, as this is a purpose-built controller for playing N64 games; it's just a bonus that it's also ideal for GBA games and a few indies.

In terms of compatibility, I mainly used the 8BitDo 64 with my Nintendo Switch 2, but it also easily pairs with the original Switch, plus Android devices, Windows PCs, and the Analogue 3D. There's a bit of fiddling around to get it to connect to the Switch 2 if you're determined to do it wirelessly, as I found out the hard way, but you can use the cable that comes in the box to connect directly to your Switch 2 dock the first time, and then you're good to go for that session. Sadly, it doesn't seem to offer a wake-up function for the Switch 2, even after the latest firmware update, but that patch has solved some of the other connectivity issues I experience.

It's also worth noting that when I highlighted the analog stick earlier in this review, I was keen to focus on how it feels to use it without the context of actual gameplay. This is where we come to the second of my two frustrations with the 8BitDo 64: stick sensitivity. It's not horrible, but compared to the Switch 2 Pro Controller, this gamepad is noticeably more sensitive. That means you have to spend a bit of time adjusting. This is another lesson I didn't learn the easy way, and by that I mean I spent a lot of time bouncing off the side of tracks in Ridge Racer 64.

Ultimately, the biggest compliment I can pay the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller is that it's now a part of my gaming setup, and I can't say that of all the accessories I've received to review. I'll admit it doesn't get quite as much use as my Pro Controller, but when I do switch over to this lovely gamepad from 8BitDo, I don't feel like I'm downgrading in the slightest. Now, if you don't mind, I've got some Pokémon Stadium 2 battles to complete.