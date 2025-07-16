8BitDo's new Android controller looks like the real deal for gaming on the go

Third-party controllers for iPhone and Android devices are everywhere these days, but some of the best peripherals don't see improvements until it's warranted. This is true of 8BitDo, a manufacturer that specializes in various controllers and has announced a new version of its Pro controller for Nintendo Switch 2, Apple devices, Android phones, and more. At first glance, the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller may look very familiar to its predecessor, but when you take a closer look, you realize everything has either been redesigned, refined, or upgraded.

Available to pre-order for $69.99 before its launch on August 12, the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller comes in three colors, including Gray, G Classic, inspired by the Nintendo Game Boy, and the new Purple, which is reminiscent of the iconic Nintendo GameCube console.

In terms of upgrades for the Pro 3, 8BitDo has redesigned the triggers to support the Hall effect for better accuracy and reliability, but there's a switch to change them into static triggers if desired. The new L4/R4 bumpers can let players assign other buttons to these for easier access, while the joysticks also are now Hall effect but can be swapped to have arcade-style ball-top joysticks if needed.

In addition, the face buttons are magnetic, meaning you can swap the A and B buttons to reflect your Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck control scheme if needed. The Pro 3 also comes with a new charging dock, making it easier to keep the controller juiced up and ready to go at all times. There's also a bundled USB-C adapter that can be plugged into incompatible devices, letting you connect the Pro 3 to even more handhelds and consoles.

Safe to say, these upgrades more than justify the Pro 3 name.

Two of 8BitDo's products feature in our best mobile controllers list, and for good reason. They fit plenty of situations for gamers who play the best Android games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact in various places, for example. Whether it's the Ultimate Wireless 2 or the Ultimate Mobile Controller, 8BitDo likely has you covered.

As an owner of the Pro 2 controller for several years, I've been very happy using it with my Switch 2, Apple TV, and Steam Deck. But seeing the Pro 3's massive improvements, such as the Hall effect triggers and joysticks, magnetic changeable buttons, a dock, and so much more, it's no question that I'll be upgrading once the controller is out on August 12.

