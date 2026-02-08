If you missed out on the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense, my favorite Nintendo Switch controller is the next best thing

The PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense is a gorgeous controller, but it comes at a hefty price - and that's after official retail. Getting it brand-new is easier said than done these days, with the price on eBay and Facebook Marketplace skyrocketing well past $120. If you dig that classic aesthetic and want to play on other platforms beyond the PS5, then this 8BitDo alternative is a must-buy.

Usually, I'm singing the praises of GameSir when it comes to the best controllers around. Between my GameSir Cyclone 2 review and GameSir G7 Pro review, the competition is pretty stiff when it comes to third-party accessories. But since I got my hands on 8BitDo's Xbox-themed mechanical keyboard last year, it spurred me on to check out the company's other products. That's where the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller enters the picture.

Regular Pocket Tactics guest Daryl Baxter gushes about the controller in his own words here, especially since it has Steam Deck support now. As for my own experience, I'll get it out of the way now: this is the only Nintendo Switch 2 controller you need right now. The Pro 3 opts for a form factor that blends the PS One's Dual Analog controller with the PS5's DualSense. 8BitDo's interpretation is slightly thicker, with more pronounced triggers, and sports a bit more heft to the touch, too.

You can pair it with all the current Nintendo Switch models, whether you're playing on the Switch Lite, OLED, or a shiny new Nintendo Switch 2. If you're diving into free mobile games, be it Destiny Rising or Zenless Zone Zero, it easily links up with Android and iOS devices. In my case, I'm using it as a go-to controller for Nintendo Switch 2 or an additional accessory for my ROG Ally Z1e. Connections are made via Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz USB dongle.

For me, though, the real juice comes in how it feels to use. 8BitDo is nailing the ergonomics here. This controller is seeing me through hours of raids on ARC Raiders on my handheld PC, and equally long sessions of Fortnite on Switch 2. There's up to 20 hours of battery life under the hood in these controllers, and the performance backs this up in spades. So far during my heavy use, I've charged it a handful of times. To get a full, topped-up controller, you'll need to leave it plugged in for around four hours.

It doesn't charge quite as fast as other options out there, but I can hardly complain when it lasts for these impressively extended periods. On the face of it, you'll find that the YXBA buttons are magnetic and can be swapped out for different color schemes or configurations. It's a neat touch that some players will get a kick out of. The best feature in terms of customization, though, is the switch for Hall Effect and non-linear tactile effect triggers.

Basically, you can control the travel distance of both R2 and L2 triggers. If you want your standard feel applied to them, push the switch inwards to the center of the controller. If you prefer less distance, with a mouse-like response, slide the switches outwards. You can do it for either trigger at will. I like having my L2 in the standard mode, with my R2 ready for quick action in FPS games. I'm playing a lot of Left 4 Dead 2 right now, so you can bet it helps blast those zombies away with ease.

It's a shame Sony is so frigid with third-party remotes outside of SCUF, Razer, and Nacon alternatives that exceed the $100 mark. The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 boast some excellent options outside of Sony's library, while the PS5 remains extremely strict.

It's a big reason why GameSir is killing it with its own versions of Xbox-style controllers. If 8BitDo worked some magic to get the Pro 3 Ultimate working on PS5, I could shake off the worry that my 30th Anniversary DualSense is getting stick drift.

In the meantime, if you're in the market for a brand-new controller, I highly recommend giving 8BitDo a chance.