My favorite Android gaming controller is finally getting Steam Deck support

Despite 8BitDo announcing a new version of its Pro controller earlier this month with an August launch date, it's still expanding compatibility for the peripheral. This newest announcement relates to Valve's SteamOS and the wider array of Steam devices, such as the Steam Deck gaming handheld. At launch, the 8BitDo Pro 3 will natively support these devices, complete with vibration support, custom button mapping, and more.

In a post on social media site X, the peripheral maker revealed, "We're excited to announce that the 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad is now included in the Steam Compatibility list. All of its inputs have been fully optimized for use with Steam." The following features will be made available when connected to Steam devices:

6-axis gyro adjustment

Customizable button mapping

Vibration support

Cross-platform profile support

It's impressive that 8BitDo is still announcing updates to a controller that's a month away from launch, but it makes sense for it to be compatible with Steam devices. With Valve making its SteamOS operating system available for some of the other picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the Lenovo Legion Go, the Pro 3 controller could be a great way to connect to all of these devices.

If you missed the announcement, the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller is available to pre-order for $69.99 before its launch on August 12, boasting huge improvements. This includes magnetic face buttons, so you can swap the A and B buttons to reflect the control scheme for your Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck. The Pro 3 also comes with a new charging dock, meaning the controller can be charged up and ready to go whenever you want to use it. There's also a bundled USB-C adapter that can plug into incompatible devices, letting the Pro 3 work with even more handhelds and consoles.

When you combine these new features with compatibility for Steam devices, the Pro 3 controller feels like a peripheral that may have raised the bar for what third-party controllers are capable of. Safe to say, once it's available, we'll be putting the Pro 3 through its paces to see if it earns a spot on our best mobile controllers list.

If you've pre-ordered the Pro 3 and you want to use it with SteamOS-compatible devices, check out our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives. Or, if you're looking for something smaller to fit into your backpack, take a look at our picks of the best retro handhelds that should also work with the upcoming controller.