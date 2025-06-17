One of our favorite Nintendo Switch 2 controllers just got a funky new look

While the Nintendo Switch 2 might still be in its infancy, there's already a bunch of great accessories for the console for those looking to expand their gaming setup. One of which is the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller, and thanks to 8BitDo and partner brand Aknes, there's a new and very eye-catching version of the controller now on sale.

For those who don't know, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is already a top pick from our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, serving as a slightly more affordable alternative to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. Well, not only is it cheaper, but thanks to the new yellow colorway with matching face buttons, it's also much funkier than the official Nintendo accessory, standing out from a crowd of boring-looking accessories like a Chocobo in a horse field.

Outside of the yellow casing, buttons, and charging dock, the new version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the same as the version we already know and love, and as you can probably guess from the tone of this article, that isn't a bad thing. There's a slight caveat in that you'll have to plug the controller into your PC at least once to update the firmware following the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but once that's sorted, you're good to go.

You can order the new yellow version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 from Amazon for $69.99, making it around $15 cheaper than the Switch 2 Pro Controller. With that saving, you could pick up one of the more affordable options from our guide to the best Switch games or even put it towards one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras so you can check out GameChat with some friends.

Of course, we'll be keeping an eye out for any more new Nintendo Switch 2 peripherals, and given the already monumental hardware sales, we expect to see quite a few over the coming months. For more great hardware while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and the best Nintendo Switch headsets.