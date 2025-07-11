8BitDo updates its fantastic phone controller with an Xbox-inspired design

Another week means another Xbox partnership, this time with 8BitDo. So far this year, we've seen Microsoft work with manufacturers like Backbone and Meta, as well as with Asus for its upcoming Xbox handheld. We're definitely in a transition of seeing Xbox branch out beyond just its consoles and Game Pass offerings, but now it's 8BitDo's moment. Having released its mobile controller for iPhone and Android devices in October last year, you can now buy an Xbox Edition of the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, which also comes with some software updates.

Available now via Amazon for $49.99, the Xbox Edition of the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller comes in black or white and can fit most Apple iPhones and Android devices. Instead of slotting these phones into a USB-C port, the controller connects to them via Bluetooth, so the controller can also connect to your Apple Mac or Windows PC. The triggers and joysticks have been upgraded to be Hall effect, meaning they'll be more precise and more reliable over long periods.

However, as this is Xbox-branded, there's a dedicated Xbox button that brings up its Cloud Gaming service when pressed, instead of 8BitDo's native app. It's another extension of Xbox's 'Play Anywhere' ethos, bringing another option to Xbox fans with the best gaming phones.

As an owner of an 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller for several years, which is now paired to my Nintendo Switch 2, I've always found the peripherals to be great. From the designs to the long-lasting battery, I've never had an issue with 8BitDo. It was a natural step for the company to bring out a mobile controller last year for iPhone and Android devices. While I use a Backbone One Halo Edition controller for my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I'd definitely consider 8BitDo's take if it ever gave up the ghost.

With Backbone's Halo Edition controller and the Meta Quest 3 Xbox Edition, it's yet another effort from Microsoft to reassure customers that its gaming business is here to stay, despite recent layoffs that have led to the cancellation of games like the Perfect Dark reboot and Everwild, as well as the shutting down of some studios. Still, we'll be more convinced when we finally get our hands on the much-anticipated new Fable game.

If you've been an Xbox fan since the early days and want to have something that fits with your smartphone when playing games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, the Xbox Edition of 8BitDo's Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller will be a great option.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best mobile controllers if you're thinking of an upgrade for both. To keep up to date with the latest mobile news, make sure to follow us on Google News to keep in the loop.