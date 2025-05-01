Android gaming accessories brand 8BitDo is the latest victim of US tariffs

Following the Trump administration's decision to put 145% import tariffs on China and the end of the de minimis loophole for products under $800, the last few weeks have been a bit of a bloodbath for Chinese gaming brands. The latest victim is 8BitDo, the peripherals and accessories brand, which has announced it's no longer shipping from China to the US. You can still buy products from the company's US warehouse, but it's a much more limited stock list compared to what 8BitDo offered this time a couple of weeks ago.

For those who don't know, 8BitDo is responsible for some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best phone controllers on the market, offering a cheaper alternative to the likes of Backbone and Razer without sacrificing build quality. At the time of writing, there isn't a list of unavailable products on the 8BitDo website, but if you fill your trolley with potential purchases, you'll get a warning before checking out about which of your picks aren't available in the US.

As I alluded to earlier, 8BitDo isn't the only company currently suffering from the US tariffs on China. Both Anbernic and Powkiddy, two Chinese handheld brands, have told customers that they're no longer shipping to the US until the situation changes. That isn't to mention the delay in Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders caused by the introduction of tariffs. Fortunately, Nintendo has managed to find a way around the tariffs without increasing the price of the new console in the US.

While all this makes for pretty bleak reading, there are signs that some brands are finding ways to combat the trade war. Earlier this week, Retroid, the manufacturers of some of the best retro handhelds on the market, announced that it had found a new shipping partner and would soak up the additional costs from the tariffs for the foreseeable future.

With this in mind, we're hopeful that 8BitDo, Anbernic, and others can find a way to work around the tariffs, or that a change in classification from toys to technology in the US could see gaming devices not suffer as much from the tariff burden. For now, it's all very much up in the air.