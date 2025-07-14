My go-to wireless gaming controller finally supports Apple's iPhone and iPad

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller has only been around for a few months, but it's already proven itself as one of the best options for Android gaming, especially in games that require precise inputs, such as PUBG Mobile and Stardew Valley. Now it's the turn of those who own Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads, to get in on the goodness, with the accessories brand confirming support for the Android alternative.

8BitDo announced compatibility for the Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller with the best iPhones and the best iPads for gaming, as detailed in a post on X, alongside a discount on the accessory. It's now available for just $45.99 via the official 8BitDo store, or you can pick one up from Amazon for a slightly higher price of $59.99. Either way, it's still a more affordable option than a lot of the picks from our guide to the best mobile controllers, undercutting the likes of the Razer Kishi Ultra and GameSir G8 Galileo.

In our 8Bit Ultimate 2 review, we awarded the controller a commendable 7/10, but one of the reasons it didn't get a higher score was the lack of iOS compatibility. Now that you can link it up to your Apple devices, it's a much more attractive proposition, boasting articulate controls, a fancy charging dock, a long-lasting battery life, and a familiar form factor for any console gamers. It also comes in some lovely colors, including green, black, purple, and white, so you can play the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games in style.

While the X post doesn't offer much detail on how you can connect the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 to your iPhone or iPad, we assume that it's a Bluetooth connection, much like the way you would sync up to an Android phone. If you already own the Ultimate 2, it might be the case that you need to update the controller's software following the reveal of Apple compatibility, but we're still waiting for 8BitDo to confirm more details.

For more great hardware while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, which both include plenty of options across a range of budgets. Or, if you can't put your Nintendo Switch 2 down, see what you've got to look forward to with our long list of upcoming Switch games.