99 Nights in the Forest Cat guide

There's a divide between the Pocket Tactics team as canine and feline lovers, but one thing is clear: this creature can be cunning. Yes, the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat isn't like your ordinary housepet. If it catches you off guard, you'll be wishing you had never set foot inside the woods in the first place. However, should you feel compelled to face off against them, this guide is your one-stop shop for taming this sly foe.

We'll tell you where you can find this 99 Nights in the Forest monster, how it reacts, and whether you can defeat it. No matter how it goes, make sure you grab some 99 Nights in the Forest codes before you start.

Here's everything you need to know about the 99 Nights in the Forest cat:

What is the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat?

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Cat is one of the secondary villains alongside the Owl, the Ram, and the Bat. It's a towering creature resembling a black panther, marked with faint dark stripes along its tail and paws. It has an oversized head with large ears, pink inner ears, white whiskers, and a wide-open jaw, along with large white eyes and sharp black pupils, giving it a striking and unsettling appearance.

Here are the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat's stats:

Behavior: Hostile

HP: N/A

Attack types: Jump/lunge

Walkspeed: N/A

Where does the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat spawn?

The Cat is a hostile opponent with a one-third chance of spawning, but only when neither the Snow Biome nor the Volcanic Biome is active. If the Snow Biome appears, the Owl takes its place, while the Volcanic Biome replaces it with the Ram. Because the Cat is part of the Jungle update, you'll find it prowling in this location. When it spawns, a message will appear saying it has "woken up."

What is the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat's behaviour?

As an enemy, you can expect the Cat to deal damage at any given moment. Similar to the Ram's attack movements, the Cat uses lunges and jumps to block your path. If you're near the Cat when it lands close to you, keep moving, as your health will take a hit otherwise.

You'll know if it's planning to attack, as a red exclamation mark appears above its head. After this, a red marker also appears on the floor to indicate where it plans to land. As long as you can avoid this area, you should make it away unscathed.

Can I beat the 99 Nights in the Forest Cat?

Right now, there is no way to defeat the Cat in 99 Nights in the Forest. This might change in a future update, but it's currently in line with other monsters in the game. If you can't beat them, it's best just to get out of there immediately.

99 Nights in the Forest Cat tips

If you want some tips on dealing with the Cat, we can help you out. It doesn't have to be an annoying experience, so here are a few pointers to get you started.

If the Cat spawns into your game, just keep moving and get to safety. There is no point trying to defeat it, as the creature is invincible. Look out for its red attack indicators and do your best to avoid its lunge attack. Fortify your camp with poison walls, as these are the easiest way to deter the Cat from trying to get inside your base. You don't need a complex base to keep it out; if you can't build poison walls, just use default walls to ward it off.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Cat in 99 Nights in the Forest. Best of luck out there in the woods.