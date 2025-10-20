99 Nights in the Forest codes for October 2025

If you're looking for 99 Nights in the Forest codes, you're in the right place. This creepypasta-style horror game has taken Roblox by storm, and you're going to need a lot of gems if you want to survive you need to master the various character classes and uncover the mystery of the missing children.

We're alway on the lookout for new Roblox codes across hundreds of experiences, so you can trust that our 99 codes list has all of the free gems you could need in-game.

Here are all the new 99 codes:

happyhalloween - ten candy (new!)

- ten candy (new!) afterparty - 15 gems

How do I redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes?

Redeeming 99 Nights in the Forest codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open 99 Nights in the Forest in Roblox

Tap the Gems button or head to the currency shop

Hit the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and tap Submit

Enjoy your freebies

What are 99 codes?

99 Nights in the Forest codes are exclusive passwords that the game's developer, Grandma's Favourite Games, releases to reward players. These codes often celebrate milestones like new events or updates, and so far, they give you extra gems to spend on character classes.

Is there a 99 Nights Discord server?

Yes, there is an official 99 Nights in the Forest Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to see the latest announcements, suggest changes and additions, and find a group to play with.

How do I get more 99 Forest codes?

The best way to get more 99 Nights in the Forest codes is to bookmark this page. We update this guide whenever the developer drops a new reward code, so check back often to stay in the loop. You might also find some codes in the game's Discord server.

That's it for our 99 Nights in the Forest codes guide. Someone also made this game in Fortnite Creative, so consider hopping in if you need some XP for the best Fortnite skins.