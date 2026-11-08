A Bizarre Run codes November 2026

Use our A Bizarre Run codes to grab some useful items in this Steel Ball Run-inspired chaotic horse race. You need arrows to summon new stands, and rokakaka fruits to reset your stand completely, so getting some for free is always a bonus. Plus, you can customize your jockey with tons of cosmetics if you have enough cash.

We look for new A Bizarre Run codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need an upgrade.

Here are all the new A Bizarre Run codes:

FIXEDANTITEAM - one rokakaka fruit and one arrow (new!)

- one rokakaka fruit and one arrow (new!) 50KLIKES - $5k cash, one rokakaka fruit, and one arrow

- $5k cash, one rokakaka fruit, and one arrow D4C - $8k cash, one rokakaka fruit, and one arrow

- $8k cash, one rokakaka fruit, and one arrow RELEASE - $8k cash

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so take a look at our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem A Bizarre Run codes?

Redeeming A Bizarre Run codes is easy. All you have to do is:

Launch A Bizarre Run in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Open the Shop

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are A Bizarre Run codes?

A Bizarre Run codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players for being loyal. They award free cash, rokakaka fruits, and arrows to help you get ahead, and the codes tend to coincide with major game updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there an A Bizarre Run Discord server?

Yes, there is an official A Bizarre Run Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, sneak peeks, and polls.

How do I get more A Bizarre Run codes?

The easiest way to get more A Bizarre Run codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this guide updated with the latest freebies and remove any that have stopped working. You can also find some codes in the official Discord server's codes channel, but it's not the most accurate.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest A Bizarre Run codes.