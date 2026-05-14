A Dusty Trip codes May 2026

This survival resource management game is filled to the brim with threats, but A Dusty Trip codes can save you from running into the road mafia too soon into your run. With a speedy car, some cool skins, and a clear head, you can do anything you set your mind to.

Codes offer you dusty coins, which are great for everything from new cars to skins, as well as event items, and help with the season pass. Without further ado, let's find out what the current codes are.

Here are all the new A Dusty Trip codes:

BROKEN-CARS28 - 500 dusty coins

S7GONESOON - 800 dusty coins

DustyCoins1 - 800 dusty coins

A Dusty Trip is just one of many Roblox games that you can redeem Roblox codes in to get freebies - nice!

How do I redeem my A Dusty Trip codes?

Redeeming A Dusty Trip codes couldn't be easier now that we've outlined how to do so below:

Launch A Dusty Trip on Roblox

Hit the cog icon in the top left

Scroll all the way down to find the code box

Enter your code and press 'claim'

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more A Dusty Trip codes?

Codes don't drop very often for this game, and it's hard to tell when we'll get lucky. However, we're your best bet when it comes to getting all the latest ones - just bookmark this page and check back in every so often, as we update our list regularly with new codes, and remove all the expired ones, so you're not wasting your time. If you want to look for them yourself, though, we recommend joining the Jandel's Road Trip community group in Roblox, as the developer often makes announcements there.

Is there a A Dusty Trip Discord server I can join?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here. In it, you can meet fellow players, talk about the game, form lobbies, and chat to the developer directly. This means you can report bugs, make suggestions, and get all the latest on the game straight from the source. There's even a chance to declare your new world record runs, so good luck!

Expired codes:

20EASTER25

ROYALRANGERGONESOON512

NEWSTRGE25

S7-HAVOC

Good luck out on the road with your A Dusty Trip codes - and remember, watch your fuel levels. We wouldn't want anything bad to happen.