Following its incredible success across console and PC, A Little to the Left mobile is finally a reality. The Max Inferno team has adapted the hundreds of levels to suit pocket-sized puzzlers worldwide, making the cozy organization game more accessible than ever.

If you’ve somehow missed the hype around developer Max Inferno’s first release, A Little to the Left is one of the most relaxing games on the Switch, asking you to solve vibrant puzzles themed around organizing parts of your home, from cutlery drawers to bookshelves. The base game features over 100 puzzles plus a Daily Tidy mode, and the Cupboards and Drawers and Seeing Stars DLCs add even more cozy and satisfying moments.

Max Inferno has put a lot of work into optimizing A Little to the Left for smaller screens, with intuitive touch controls adding a new tactile element to your tidying, and the addition of pinch zoom and panning making it easier to reach every nook and cranny of the puzzle. Plus, much like other premium mobile game releases on iOS, such as Resident Evil 2 mobile, you can try out the game’s first nine puzzles before purchasing the full version.

When is the A Little to the Left mobile release date?

A Little to the Left is available to download on iPhone and iPad right now for $9.99/£9.99. Max Inferno says an Android release is coming later in the year, so we’ll update this page as soon as we know the full details. The Cupboards and Drawers and Seeing Stars DLC packs are also due to arrive this year as in-app purchases.

That’s everything you need to know about the latest cozy puzzle game to hit mobile, A Little to the Left. If you want to learn a little more, check out our A Little to the Left Cupboards and Drawers DLC review for the Switch next.