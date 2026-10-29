A Long Flight codes October 2026

Redeem these new A Long Flight codes to get free skins and tokens, helping to repair your ride to freedom.

A Long Flight codes: a person stood near a fence next to some hay stacks
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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It's an age-old question: what would you do if you were stuck on a desert island? Or what would you want with you if you were stuck on an Island? Nobody ever says a broken aircraft to repair. Then again, they don't have A Long Flight codes to help fix up the plane to take them to freedom.

While working to fix our only means of escape is fun, we have to admit that we have even more appreciation for all the exploration you can do, and we have no doubt you agree. No, we don't want to be stuck on a real deserted island, but we like being able to experience it virtually.

Here are all the new A Long Flight codes:

  • 5MVISITS - 100 tokens
  • SANDBOX - free skin
  • 1MVISITS - 100 tokens

Check out our Roblox codes page for more freebies.

A Long Flight codes: a code redemption screen in front of a hanger

How do I redeem A Long Flight codes?

Redeeming your codes is easy, just follow these steps:

  • Open A Long Flight on Roblox
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are A Long Flight codes?

You can get skins and tokens through these codes, so not only can you repair your plane but also make it look good. The developer tends to hand out freebies to celebrate milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back from time to time.

Is there an A Long Flight Discord?

While it's not for A Long Flight specifically, the developer has a Discord server you can join to learn about the latest news and share survival tips with other players.

How do I get more A Long Flight codes?

To get more codes, it's best to check in with us, as we often search for fresh freebies. Still, we understand that some of you may wish to look for them yourself. In which case, we recommend you try the game's social media channels and the Discord server.

Now you know all of the new A Long Flight codes. Come back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.