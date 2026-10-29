A Long Flight codes October 2026

It's an age-old question: what would you do if you were stuck on a desert island? Or what would you want with you if you were stuck on an Island? Nobody ever says a broken aircraft to repair. Then again, they don't have A Long Flight codes to help fix up the plane to take them to freedom.

While working to fix our only means of escape is fun, we have to admit that we have even more appreciation for all the exploration you can do, and we have no doubt you agree. No, we don't want to be stuck on a real deserted island, but we like being able to experience it virtually.

Here are all the new A Long Flight codes:

5MVISITS - 100 tokens

- 100 tokens SANDBOX - free skin

- free skin 1MVISITS - 100 tokens

Check out our Roblox codes page for more freebies.

How do I redeem A Long Flight codes?

Redeeming your codes is easy, just follow these steps:

Open A Long Flight on Roblox

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are A Long Flight codes?

You can get skins and tokens through these codes, so not only can you repair your plane but also make it look good. The developer tends to hand out freebies to celebrate milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back from time to time.

Is there an A Long Flight Discord?

While it's not for A Long Flight specifically, the developer has a Discord server you can join to learn about the latest news and share survival tips with other players.

How do I get more A Long Flight codes?

To get more codes, it's best to check in with us, as we often search for fresh freebies. Still, we understand that some of you may wish to look for them yourself. In which case, we recommend you try the game's social media channels and the Discord server.

Now you know all of the new A Long Flight codes. Come back again soon for more.