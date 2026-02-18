Adorable new indie, A Storied Life: Tabitha, comes to Nintendo Switch in April

Cozy game fans - we have some exclusive good news for you. A Storied Life: Tabitha is coming to Nintendo Switch! There's not much cozier than being snuggled up on the sofa or in bed playing a cute game on Switch, and this game will definitely scratch that itch.

Coming from publisher Secret Mode and developer Lab42 Games, A Storied Life debuts on April 14 on Switch and PC. Over at Pocket Tactics, we're huge fans of puzzle games like Unpacking and A Little to the Left (also by Secret Mode), so when we saw A Storied Life, it went right on our wishlists.

A Storied Life: Tabitha is all about organizing, but with an emotional reason. You embark on the journey of sorting through the belongings of one of your loved ones, Tabitha, who unfortunately recently passed away. It's up to you what to keep, and why, though you're limited to a single box for each room to pack the key items into.

That's where the organizational skills we've learned in similar cozy games come in handy. Move things around, tuck them into corners, and make use of items like tape, vacuum packs, and bubble wrap to keep things safe and secure. Just make sure to check every cupboard, so nothing gets missed. The items you do keep will unveil things about Tabitha and her past.

This is sure to be a hit not only with us as seasoned cozy enjoyers, but also with anyone who's a fan of compelling narratives, organizing, and games with a delightful artstyle such as this. You can check out an extended demo of the game on Steam from tomorrow, February 19, and delve in before its release.