At some point in our lives, grief will appear. I know it's quite a somber way to begin my Gamescom preview of A Storied Life: Tabitha, but that's just a fact. Dealing with the loss of a loved one is a tough process, but there's something beautiful in remembering them through belongings. Each item has a story to tell, and that's what Lab42 Games understands in its brand-new project with publisher Secret Mode.

Before my appointment to sit down with A Storied Life: Tabitha, I was curious to see how Lab42 Games is approaching such a hefty topic. All I had was a logline to go by: "players sort through the possessions of their loved one, Tabitha, who has passed away. Sorting through boxes, memories, and trinkets to decide what is kept and what is disposed of. Each item tells a story of Tabitha's life, and as the player decides what to keep, her final memoir is written."

It sounds like a lot on the page, but how does this manifest itself? Told from an isometric perspective, each level presents a beautiful hand-drawn interior of Tabitha's house. Playable completely with just the click of the left mouse button, I'm encouraged by writer Cherish Goldstraw to think outside of the box, literally. Across every stage, it's up to me to choose which of Tabitha's belongings to keep, sell, or send to the scrap heap.

Before I start to get silly with the game's premise, I can't help but imprint part of myself on the story. Items like a graduation certificate or teaching materials knock on the doors of my own life, and I start to bundle belongings based on my preferences. I can't throw away achievements or books pondering the reaches of the mind; my girlfriend wouldn't be happy about that. The document hoarder in me wouldn't dare throw out bills and statements, either.

Without realizing it, I'm telling a different story. While the game's narrative revolves around compiling a memoir devoted to Tabitha's life, it's really a vessel for expressing my feelings, however I see fit. When I'm ready to conclude any of the game's levels, I need to pack up my cardboard box with tape and bubble wrap to keep it secure. Getting to that point isn't straightforward, with a Resident Evil-style inventory system making each decision important.

Can I really justify taking up space with a massive crockery pot? Or should I send it to auction for some extra money toward my in-game vacation? Well, if you really respect your kitchen, you know a good pot goes a long way. It makes for a far more interesting tale in the coszy game's memoir sequences. Everything you gather gives you a selection of words to fill different scenarios across Tabitha's life.

I could go ahead with a pretty standard recollection of her dating adventures, but Tabitha's life wasn't so ordinary in my head. She hated being a professor, but she loved her life as a teacher. Does it make sense? No, but life doesn't at the best of times. Goldstraw shares with me that you can play the game without making any key decisions, too, like leaving the packing box empty at the end of each level. There's something to discover there, but we won't find out until the new Switch game releases.

After my appointment ends and I start roaming through the Koelnmesse halls, I find myself reflecting for a moment. I visited my Nan's house a few weeks before Gamescom, and every time I go, I see my late Grandad's belongings around her house.

Old fishing hats, F1 memorabilia, and worn-out VHS tapes for westerns. Upstairs in the spare room are his clothes, from woolly jumpers to the same pair of grey jogging bottoms he seemed to wear every day. They've all got a story to unravel, and sometimes you just need a nudge to see it.

A Storied Life: Tabitha lands on consoles and PC in 2026, but until then, we have more Gamescom coverage to check out. Take a look at our Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight preview, or our hands-on thoughts with the Xbox Ally.