Abxylute unveils the world's first glasses-free 3D Steam Deck rival

If you're looking to add a whole new dimension to your handheld gaming experience, Abxylute might have the device for you. The Abxylute 3D One is a new trailblazing device that's the world's first glasses-free 3D PC gaming handheld. It's expected to launch sometime in September, though pricing and full technical specs have yet to be revealed.

So how does this 3D effect work without glasses or any peripherals, you might wonder? The device uses advanced crystal grating and AI-powered depth enhancement, supporting multi-angle eye tracking and real-time image reconstruction. We've seen similar technology used in the ZTE 3D Voyage, a glasses-free 3D smartphone that launched last year in China, but it's not something that any of the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles can offer.

As noted on its product page, more than 50 games will be optimized for the Absolute 3D One, including Hogwarts Legacy, Black Myth: Wukong, and Naraka: Bladepoint. Beyond these optimized games, the device can also apply its 3D enhancement to indie and retro titles, adding new levels of depth across your entire library.

Like the Lenovo Legion Go, the handheld is versatile and supports multiple modes of use. Its detachable controllers and built-in kickstand allow it to be played similarly to docked mode on the Nintendo Switch 2. You can also plug in a keyboard and mouse and use it as a portable mini PC for design tasks, life admin, or editing 3D models. And of course, you can use it in the traditional handheld mode for on-the-go gaming.

Abxylute is encouraging fans to join their official Discord for an exclusive pre-launch event.