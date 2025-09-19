Abxylute S8 wireless controller review - great for mobile and Nintendo Switch 2

Verdict The Abxylute S8 wireless controller might be a little no-frills, but for the price, you’re not going to find many better all-in-one controllers. I wish it stretched just that bit further to get around my iPad, and I’m personally not a massive fan of the feel of the triggers, but outside of that, if you’re looking for a cheap phone controller that also works with your Switch or Switch 2, I can’t recommend this one enough. Pros Great price

Easy to use

Responsive buttons

Multipurpose Cons Triggers feel a little cheap

Not quite wide enough for an iPad

As an avid Nintendo Switch, Android, and iPhone gamer, an all-in-one controller is a tempting proposition. I've tried a couple before, but they don't always deliver. That isn't the case with the Abxylute S8 wireless controller, though, which I was lucky enough to get my hands on over the last couple of weeks. If, like me, you're always trying to decide which controller to take with you on a trip while saving as much space as possible, the S8 could well be the solution.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At Pocket Tactics, our experts spend days testing games, phones, tech, and services. We always share honest opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

The main selling point of the Abxylute S8 is that it works with almost anything - from your Nintendo Switch 2 to your Android or Apple phone. Obviously, I put this to the test, and honestly, I think Abxylute is right to concentrate on this feature in its marketing materials. Not only does the controller connect to all three types of devices I mentioned, but it's also nice and simple to set up, and unlike alternatives from the likes of SCUF and Razer, it doesn't require installing any convoluted software.

I say it doesn't require an app, but admittedly, you do have more control over your controller if you download the Abxylute app. The app is pretty similar to the equivalent software for Backbone or Razer mobile controllers, but it might be that bit easier to use, enabling you to remap controls, launch games, or toy with your settings on the fly. Whether you're a tech aficionado or not, setup and tinkering shouldn't take much longer than ten minutes before you're ready to boot up some of the best mobile games.

In terms of general feel, the S8 is plenty comfortable in the hands, and the grips fit nicely into my palms. It also feels a lot sturdier than some of the budget phone controllers I've tested in my time as Pocket Tactics' Hardware Editor, which is a big deal, as the S8 is likely going to spend a lot time bouncing around in my backpack, so it's reassuring to know that it's unlikely to come out missing a chunk when I next come to load up PUBG Mobile and let my teammates down.

Unlike with a lot of picks from our guide to the best phone controllers, the Abxylute S8's thumbsticks come with a grippy texture, making it ideal for fast-paced shooters or racing games. Those sticks are also Hall effect, which means both a lower chance of experiencing the dreaded stick drift and more accurate controls, and they're full-size. That last bit is important for me, as I've got clubbed thumbs - look it up, Megan Fox has them too - so I need all the space I can get.

The S8's face buttons are all fine enough; they're clicky, how I like them, and nice and responsive. There's even a dedicated screenshot button, which is ideal for me as I'm always taking screenshots for guides and reviews, and a turbo button. I'm getting a bit sick of the word "button" now, and trust me, I've looked for synonyms, but as far as the S8 is concerned, I can't think of any more I'd ask for.

The complicated bit is when we move onto the S8's triggers. For me, they just feel a bit cheap. I'm assured by the S8's marketing materials that, like the thumbsticks, they're also Hall effect, but that doesn't mean they don't feel a touch shallow and plasticky.

That's not to say the triggers don't work as they should; they definitely do, but it's only when I use them that the S8 feels as cheap as it is. It's not noticeable in a lot of games, but remember when I mentioned shooters and racing games earlier? Well, there might be a slight issue there, especially with racers, such as Mario Kart World, as you're not getting that resistance that helps manage drifting that the Switch 2 Pro Controller offers.

Outside of the triggers, my only other complaint surrounding the Abxylute S8 is that I wish its spine extended just that little bit further to fit my 10.9-inch iPad. I gave it a good go, but it falls around an inch short. To be fair to Abxylute, they don't mention the iPad on the S8's official page, but given it's so close to fitting, it would have been a nice little added bonus if the controller were compatible. Still, I only really use my iPad for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, my personal favorite of the Apple Arcade games library, so it's not the end of the world.

It's worth touching on the battery life of the S8, as I'm pretty impressed. I've spent around 20 hours putting the controller through its paces, and I've only had to charge it once. Add in the no-lag factor, which is a must for a mobile controller, and I've got to commend Abxylute for getting the fundamentals right, as you'd be surprised at how many other brands can get them wrong while concentrating on other areas.

In terms of who this controller is for, I wouldn't say it's geared towards any type of gamer in particular, but it might be a better pick for a casual gamer rather than the hardcore. At least, that's who it feels like Abxylute has designed the controller for, as it prioritizes ease of use and Switch-adjacent mechanics, like the gyroscope, over the sort of features you might expect from a pro-level controller, such as additional buttons outside of the slightly shallow back paddles. In simple terms, it's great for games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, offering a more engaging experience than touchscreen controls, but if you're trying to win every race in Mario Kart World, I'd still opt for the Switch 2 Pro Controller when at home.

Finally, there's the all-important price point. At the time of writing, the Abxylute S8 wireless controller is available for $55 / £42 via the official Abxylute site, and you can secure a further 5% discount by using this code: J92Z08X1FC9Q. That's a pretty competitive price point, making the S8 almost half the price of the Backbone One and cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. Considering it's more versatile than both those options, I'd call that pretty fantastic value for money.

All in all, the Abxylute S8 controller is a great mobile and Nintendo Switch 2 controller, especially for its price point, undercutting more expensive options such as the Backbone Pro and Razer Kishi V3 Pro without sacrificing much in the way of quality. It's not perfect, and I've got some reservations about the triggers, but next time I pack for a trip and have to pick from my growing pile of mobile controllers, the S8 is very much in contention.

