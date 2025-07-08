This new one-size-fits-all controller is ideal for your Switch and your phone

Despite the Nintendo Switch 2 being an improvement in every way over its predecessor, there's still no D-pad on the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. Playing games like the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Street Fighter 6 can be a struggle when attempting to perform a special move in handheld mode. Fortunately, third-party manufacturers have come to the rescue, such as Abxylute. The Abyxlute S8 wireless controller can connect to your Switch 2 in handheld mode and give it a D-pad when gaming on the go.

Available to preorder for $99 directly from Abxylute's site, the S8 Wireless Controller also works with iPhones and Android devices, as it connects via Bluetooth. It's reminiscent of similar peripherals from GameSir and Razer, with a matte black finish, RGB lighting around the analog controls, and grips that can help your hands during intense battles in Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

The S8 controller also features vibration support, Hall effect joysticks, meaning they're less likely to break over a period of time, back buttons, turbo buttons, gyro support, and an app that lets you remap every button on the controller to your liking. However, Abxylute is yet to confirm a release date for the controller.

But it's the video below that could make Abxylute's peripheral an easy contender for our best mobile controllers list, showcasing how it works with the Switch 2 when playing the best Switch games, including Splatoon 3.

Although the S8 looks very similar to the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, its support for the Switch 2 could tempt many owners, like myself, who play plenty of fighting games on the console. Having grown up with titles like Street Fighter 6, Power Stone, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and many more, being able to play them all on my Switch is a dream come true. But when playing these in handheld mode, it's a struggle to perform super attacks with characters like Ryu and Cyclops compared to when the Switch 2 is docked and connected to my 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller.

But having the Abxylute S8 Controller in my backpack could finally let me land hadoukens and kamehamehas with ease on my Switch 2 wherever I am — I just need Abxylute to confirm a release date for the controller to see how it will fare.

In the meantime, if you're still on the fence about upgrading to Nintendo's latest console, take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 review. Or, if you've got one and you're looking for a controller, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, as well as our Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller review.