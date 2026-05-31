Accelerator Incremental codes May 2026

In case you don't know, this Roblox game is based on real scientific work at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, but at CERN, they don't have the same shortcuts that you do when you use Accelerator Incremental codes. That's the magic of gaming - you can have all the science-themed fun without actually having to put in the hard work. Nice.

Codes bring potions, which are useful for several things, including upgrading your collision speed, particle bulk, and click bonuses.

Here are all the new Accelerator Incremental codes:

FIXES - a particle bulk potion (new!)

RELEASE - a speed boost potion

Accelerator Incremental is just one of many Roblox games that has a developer who offers free Roblox codes for you to use, so go out and scoop 'em all up.

How do I redeem my Accelerator Incremental codes?

Redeeming Accelerator Incremental codes is really simple. Just follow these steps, and you'll be ready for virtual CERN in no time.

Launch Accelerator Incremental on Roblox

Open the shop and scroll all the way down

Enter your code and hit 'use'

Find out your reward below!

How do I get more Accelerator Incremental codes?

Unfortunately, there's no set drop schedule for Accelerator Incremental codes at this point. The developer may post them when the game updates or hits a milestone, but as to when this will be, we can't say. There's good news, though - we're happy to keep you updated on all the latest codes and update our lists regularly, so if you bookmark this page and check back in every so often, we're pretty sure you'll be equipped with all you need to excel in this one.

Is there an Accelerator Incremental Discord server?

Yes, there is. Join here to chat with your fellow players about the game. You can also get news about the game straight from the developer in the 'announcements' channel, suggest ideas for the future of the game to them, and share any cool photos or fan art you might have taken or made.