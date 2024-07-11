The best-selling entry in Bandai Namco’s combat flight simulation series is finally coming to new players with the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Switch release. The game first hit the scene in 2019, releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February of that year,m making it the first game in the series since Ace Combat Infinity in 2014.

For those unfamiliar with the plane game, you take on the role of an ace pilot soaring through the skies. Though it’s nice to take in the scenery and feel the rush of being in charge of your own aircraft, it can be anything but smooth, thanks to the combat. You can expect to make good use of your guns as you engage in aerial fights, perform impressive maneuvers, and do all you can to keep your plane in the sky.

Ace Combat 7 takes place in the Strangereal, a universe in which the Earth is very different from how you know it –history, geography, countries, regions, you name it, it’s different. However, one thing is constant, and that’s war, hence the need to send you to the skies to engage in aerial combat.

With the Switch version, you get access to three original SP mission and aircraft sets, giving you even more bang for your buck, though you can also expect to enjoy all of the planes from the original version of the game, too, giving you plenty of options for when you take to the sky.

To date, the game has shipped more than five million copies, and that number will only increase with the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Switch release. Should soaring through the air not be for you, we do have lists of the best train games and car games if you prefer to be on the ground but still like to move at speed.