Look out, Steam Deck, the new Acer Predator Atlas 8 is officially coming soon

It's been a tricky year for handheld gaming PCs and the brands behind them. With skyrocketing component costs and the ongoing global cost of living crisis, picking up a new handheld is more complicated than ever. That doesn't mean that we're not getting new options, though, and there's a pretty powerful new one coming soon in the form of the Acer Predator Atlas 8.

Following months of anticipation, we've finally got the all-important pricing and release date details for the Predator Atlas 8. It launches on November 1, and according to a Best Buy listing, it starts at $1,299.99. That might sound like a lot, but it's pretty competitive with other picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles these days, including the latest MSI Claw and the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

In terms of specs, you are getting quite a lot for your money. The Predator Atlas 8 packs an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, a flagship chip that's more than capable of delivering elite performance, plus a massive 80Whr battery and a sizeable 8-inch 120Hz display. It also boasts TMR sticks, so you don't have to worry about the dreaded stick drift.

The one downside, at least, as far as I'm concerned, is that the Predator Atlas 8 runs on Windows 11, rather than SteamOS. Despite some improvements over the last year or so, Windows 11 is still clunkier than the Steam Deck's native software. It does make it easier to access your Xbox Game Pass games, though, which is pretty useful if you're already a subscriber.

While the specs are impressive, we'll have to wait to get our hands on the Acer Predator Atlas 8 to see how it fares compared to the rest of our favorite Steam Deck alternatives. Still, on paper, it sounds like it could be a pretty great option for those looking to pick up a new handheld gaming PC in 2026.