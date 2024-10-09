Roblox is arguably a household name at this point, with over 40 million games to choose from and a constant merry-go-round of trending games and viral memes. It should come as no surprise that such a monumentally huge gaming platform wouldn’t necessarily be squeaky clean and above board, but new reports have revealed some pretty scary numbers that don’t quite add up.

Adopt Me! is the seventh most popular Roblox game and routinely causes disruption on the entire platform thanks to the traffic it gains from updates. It once had an absolutely mind-boggling 1.92 million concurrent players. But at the time of writing, there’s a petition on change.org with over 83k virtual signatures calling for the game’s removal, thanks to the increasingly obvious presence of bots. Botting allows less-than-savory players to farm for resources, escape bans, and completely overtake the Adopt Me pet trading marketplace within the game, making it difficult for all of us who simply want to play with our pets.

It’s not just Adopt Me! that’s garnered some unpleasant attention when it comes to numbers, either. The second most visited game on the entire platform, Blox Fruits, is absolutely dominating with questionable traffic. Hindenburg Research recently revealed that it’d talked to a former data scientist about how the game’s activity in Vietnam – a location that makes up 37% of Blox Fruits’ traffic along with the Philippines, despite Asia offering a relatively small percentage of Roblox’s reported DAUs – “inflated a lot of our numbers, like crazy, insane, in terms of engagements [and] DAUs.”

Sadly, it’s not just these two increasingly popular Roblox games that hold all the blame. Hindenburg Research suspects that Roblox inflates not only its user population numbers but engagement hours, too. Roblox reported last year that the average engagement for each user per day was a whopping 2.4 hours. That’s 58% higher than the average amount of time American kids spend playing mobile games, according to a 2021 survey, and up to 166% more time than other big social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

We know Roblox has its fingers in a lot of pies and it’s a massive gaming platform, but there’s no denying that those kinds of numbers raise some eyebrows. Roblox has already responded to the Hindenburg Research report, and the company says – in no uncertain terms – that it “looks forward to discussing its most recent financial results and answering any questions on the company’s third-quarter earnings call on October 31, 2024.” So maybe we’ll get some accurate numbers come Halloween.

