Adventure Time RPG codes October 2026

Oh my glob. There are new Adventure Time RPG codes to use. What are you waiting for? Grab them, then head out into Ooo and start a new adventure with your trusty sword at your side, as Finn the Human.

Prismo, the Ice King, Cuber - everyone's here to make this game as immersive as possible, which is easy, as this is an official, real, 100% legit Adventure Time game, made by Cartoon Network.

Are there any Adventure Time RPG codes?

There are currently no active Adventure Time RPG codes. Check back later for more!

For more Roblox codes based on the most fun movies, TV shows, and games out there, check out our best Roblox games list.

How do I redeem Adventure Time RPG codes?

To redeem codes in Adventure Time RPG, simply follow these steps:

Open up the game in Roblox

Either click the settings menu in the top-left corner

Or find BMO in the lobby area to open up the code box

Copy and paste or type a code in

Hit 'submit'

Enjoy your free coins!

What are Adventure Time RPG codes?

Any codes for this game will come from the developer, Oh My Glob Games - a subsidiary of Cartoon Network. As the game is still fairly new, we're not sure of a release schedule for when codes might appear. We may see new options for updates or fixes, or events in- and out-of-game, or it might be random.

Is there an Adventure Time RPG Discord?

There isn't actually an official Discord server for Adventure Time RPG. One may appear in the future, but for now, you can find information about the game in the Roblox group instead.

Expired codes:

COINS50

Keep this page bookmarked, and come back later for more Adventure Time RPG codes!