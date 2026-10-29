Adventure Time RPG codes October 2026

Get these totally mathematical new Adventure Time RPG codes from our guide and use them for free stuff in the official Roblox game.

adventure time rpg codes - Finn and BMO in the game
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Oh my glob. There are new Adventure Time RPG codes to use. What are you waiting for? Grab them, then head out into Ooo and start a new adventure with your trusty sword at your side, as Finn the Human.

Prismo, the Ice King, Cuber - everyone's here to make this game as immersive as possible, which is easy, as this is an official, real, 100% legit Adventure Time game, made by Cartoon Network.

Are there any Adventure Time RPG codes?

There are currently no active Adventure Time RPG codes. Check back later for more!

For more Roblox codes based on the most fun movies, TV shows, and games out there, check out our best Roblox games list.

how to redeem adventure time rpg codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Adventure Time RPG codes?

To redeem codes in Adventure Time RPG, simply follow these steps:

  • Open up the game in Roblox
  • Either click the settings menu in the top-left corner
  • Or find BMO in the lobby area to open up the code box
  • Copy and paste or type a code in
  • Hit 'submit'
  • Enjoy your free coins!

What are Adventure Time RPG codes?

Any codes for this game will come from the developer, Oh My Glob Games - a subsidiary of Cartoon Network. As the game is still fairly new, we're not sure of a release schedule for when codes might appear. We may see new options for updates or fixes, or events in- and out-of-game, or it might be random.

Is there an Adventure Time RPG Discord?

There isn't actually an official Discord server for Adventure Time RPG. One may appear in the future, but for now, you can find information about the game in the Roblox group instead.

Expired codes:

  • COINS50

Keep this page bookmarked, and come back later for more Adventure Time RPG codes!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.