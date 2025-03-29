Fairy Tail is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of the 2010s, and its fanbase is still going strong, so it’s awesome to see its iconic characters coming to Farlight Games’ AFK Journey. Natsu and Lucy are traveling to Esperia soon in the game’s first-ever anime crossover.

This kind of collaboration is unsurprising, as AFK Journey’s predecessor, AFK Arena, features crossover characters from games like The Witcher 3, Assassin’s Creed, and Prince of Persia, as well as anime characters from Re:Zero and Tensura. Natsu and Lucy are joining the game as members of the new Dimensional faction that Farlight Games announced as part of AFK Journey’s first anniversary.

While we don’t know their classes or roles just yet, we do know that Natsu Dragneel is an S-level character, whereas Lucy Heartfilia is an A-level character, so she will most likely be easier to obtain. The Dimensional faction has the chance to completely shake up the AFK Journey tier list and meta, so we’re excited to see how it interacts with the existing factions.

When is the AFK Journey Fairy Tail crossover?

Natsu and Lucy are due to set foot in Esperia on May 1, 2025. We don’t know how long they’ll stick around for just yet, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information.

That’s everything we know so far about the AFK Journey Fairy Tail collaboration. If you want to start saving pulls for Natsu and Lucy, you can check out our AFK Journey codes guide for some freebies. We’ve also got a guide to the best anime games out there for more shonen action.