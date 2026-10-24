Devs say there are "two advantages" to trying Age of Empires Mobile right now

On my trip to Shenzhen, I had the chance to sit down and chat with the Age of Empires Mobile team about their pocket-sized version of the classic strategy game. AoEM - which isn't simply a mobile port, but an entirely new version of the game - is currently celebrating its 2nd anniversary, and the team recently launched a PC version of the mobile title, too.

In 2026, new mobile games can come and go in an instant, so reaching two years is a huge milestone for Age of Empires Mobile. I asked the team how they go about keeping players invested in the game, and they said, "We care a lot about the players' feelings and their investment in the game." The team drew a lot of attention to the recent Kingdom vs Kingdom mode and to their continued work to balance the competitive side of AoEM while keeping it fun. The team wants to expand on this element of the game, telling me, "We'll also try our best to develop more kinds of modes for the competition."

In our Age of Empires Mobile interview from 2024, TiMi Studio Group's Brayden Fan told Ruby that "in-game events are very important." I asked the team if this is still the case two years on, and it is. AoEM's devs think a lot about the fact that they're making a game for a global audience, so making relatable events for people around the world is a huge consideration. They work to "design quite a lot of activities and events to fit global cultural themes for different festivals, like Halloween, Christmas, or Thanksgiving."

As the game has been out for two years now, I wanted to know why 2026 is the perfect time for new players to jump in. The devs told me that they have "gained two years of experience running the game," and updated it a lot during that time, so any new players will have "a better experience compared to two years ago." The community manager also noted that new players get tons of gifts to make their lives easier, and the team has just refreshed the tutorial. He expressed, "I think these two advantages make it easier for newcomers to try our game during this period." I gave the newly updated tutorial a try during my time at Tencent, and it is very streamlined, especially for someone like me who doesn't play simulation games regularly.

Finally, I wanted to know how the team goes about translating the details of ancient cultures into game assets for small screens, without them all blending into one. The team said that they choose the most "iconic" elements of these cultures and focus on them as a "main point for design." They use these "classic elements of each country" to easily distinguish each civilization's troops and buildings from one another, while not wasting resources on detailed models. Ultimately, the team cares more about the "performance during the battles" than intricate design elements, which makes sense when you're simulating entire armies on mobile devices.

Age of Empires Mobile's second anniversary celebrations are still going strong, so head to the App Store or Google Play to download it for yourself, and follow the team on social media to hear about the latest updates.