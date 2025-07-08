I'm chomping at the bit for 007: First Light. The whole Pocket Tactics team knows I'm eagerly anticipating James Bond's arrival on Nintendo Switch 2, especially because Hitman developer IO Interactive is behind the action. Yet, before Bond's next adventure begins, there's another spy game leaving me shaken, and maybe a little bit stirred: Agent 07 - Spy Revenge.

"What is Agent 07 - Spy Revenge?" I hear you say in bewilderment. Well, I'm not sure even this strange Nintendo Switch 2 game knows. At first glance, one thing is immediately clear: it's shamelessly ripping off Goldeneye 007. I don't mean just with its low-poly, N64 game-style aesthetic either. It appears to be literally siphoning assets from Rare's acclaimed FPS game.

Like Goldeneye 007, Agent 07's espionage shenanigans begin at a dam, which leads to a sneaky infiltration into, you guessed it, a dull grey facility. The line between homage and blatant ripoff is worn very finely in Agent 07 - Spy Revenge, but further digging reveals that the XenoXeno title opted to change its original title a few months ago. You know what's coming, and yes, the new Switch game bore the name Agent 007 - Spy Revenge back in January.

Now, if there's one force on earth you want to avoid a lawsuit from, it's the powers of MGM. Especially because this transpired before Amazon assumed control of the James Bond IP, meaning that James Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were largely part of the fold. While there's no litigation to find online, it's clear that XenoXeno had a change of heart before the shooter's recent release.

The rabbit hole gets deeper, though. Despite remaining active on the Nintendo Switch eShop, Agent 07 - Spy Revenge's listing on the PlayStation Store isn't live anymore. There's no Xbox version or port for portable gaming consoles such as the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck. It looks like it is only a matter of time before it is removed from the eShop, going by PlayStation's precedent.

I can't say that Agent 07 - Spy Revenge is worth spending your money on, but it is certainly a weird chapter in James Bond lore. I think I'll just put up with the wait for 007 First Light in the meantime.

