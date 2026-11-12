Akayuki codes November 2026

Live and die by the sword, but make sure you do it in style. With Akayuki codes, you can do just that. It'll be easier than ever to climb the ranks and take down other Roblox players, and you'll have an awesome katana or two to flex while you do it.

Codes offer ryo, which is the currency you'll need to pick up awesome outfits and swords, as well as renaming spins to get a better clan boost, and experience. Use all of these in the 'character' menu on the main screen.

Here are all the new Akayuki codes:

THANKYOU1K- 5k ryo and 1k rename spins

5k ryo and 1k rename spins AKAYUKITHANKYOU - 1k ryo, 100 rename spins, and 1k exp

- 1k ryo, 100 rename spins, and 1k exp DISCOMEMBA - discombobulate weapon skin

- discombobulate weapon skin AKAYUKI - 5k ryo and ten rename spins

If there are other Roblox games you want to redeem goodies in, we've got a list of all the Roblox codes you could possibly need, so head there now.

How do I redeem my Akayuki codes?

It's actually pretty easy to redeem your Akayuki codes once you know how. Here's the walkthrough:

Launch Akayuki on Roblox

Head to 'codes' at the bottom of the main menu

Put the code into the box and tap 'redeem' underneath

Find out what you got and enjoy!

How do I get more Akayuki codes?

Unfortunately, the only person who can tell us when more Akayuki codes are coming out is the developer. That's because they're in control of if and when freebies drop, meaning your fate is in their hands. We'll be here for you when they do come out, though, as we update our lists regularly to keep you informed on the latest - all you have to do is check back in here periodically.

Is there an Akayuki Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to become an official member of the Akayuki community. This means you'll have access to giveaways and art contests, be the first to know when the game has new content to chew through, and will even be able to ask the developer any questions you might have. It's a fan's dream.

Expired codes:

HAPPYWEEKEND2

HALLOWEEN

FIRST500

That's a wrap on Akayuki codes. Come back soon for the latest.