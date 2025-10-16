This Alienware OLED monitor is great for Steam Deck and Switch 2, and you could win it for $1

Any gaming monitor works well for the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Steam Deck, but the beauty of vibrant colors and glorious blacks makes OLED a great choice. However, they're usually quite expensive, but you could score some cheap Steam Deck games and have a chance to win an Alienware OLED gaming monitor for just $1, thanks to a new mystery bundle of hidden gems.

An OLED gaming monitor isn't the only thing you could score with the new Fanatical Mystery Gem bundle - although it makes it worth it on its own. In fact, you could score some of the best Steam Deck games of this year for a fraction of the price, if you're lucky enough, and pair those with a new monitor for your handheld console… well, you're in for a great evening.

With a retail price of $900, the Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED Gaming Monitor is fairly overkill for playing Steam Deck titles or enjoying the best Switch games on, but for a fraction of that cost, it's well worth using. With a massive 360Hz refresh rate, perfect for anything from intense matches of the best FPS games to enjoying smooth experiences in action games, it's a truly impressive monitor to display your titles on.

It's extremely versatile, allowing you to easily adjust the resolution and refresh rate with ease, with high brightness allowing it to shine brightly on your setup. Ever since going to an OLED TV (followed by an upgrade to QLED recently), I can't go back to basic LED screens, as the vibrancy and how colors look are gorgeous. It's why I can't go for budget gaming phones after spending hours on AMOLED screens.

How can you win it? Well, by buying some cheap Steam keys through the Fanatical Mystery Gem bundle, you have a chance to not only score the Alienware OLED gaming monitor but also an opportunity to get a bunch of triple-A games for cheap. With options starting from $1 / £1, going all the way up to $16.69 / £16.69 for 25 keys, you could win the monitor and some of 2025's biggest hits, including:

Dune: Awakening

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Cronos: The New Dawn

Silent Hill f

Hell is Us

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Even if you don't win the monitor or any of the bundles of triple-A goodness, you're not going away with nothing. Each 'gem' is a Steam key, netting you some older premium titles or some of the best indie games you've never heard of.

Of course, who wouldn't love to win the Alienware OLED monitor? I personally would, and I'd love to pair it with my best handheld consoles, and I'd probably buy the best Steam Deck dock on the market to pair it with.