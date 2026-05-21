ALLfiring tier list May 2026

A mobile gacha game can only mean one thing: it's time for an ALLfiring tier list. After all, you don't want to waste your money pulling on limited banners if you won't even use the character you get, so let's assess the meta and save you the heartbreak now. Hain City needs your help, and you can't save it without the right help.

For more help in all the best mobile games - and more specifically, the best gacha games - check out our Genshin Impact tier list. It's okay to admit that you play the most popular - and that you need a little steering through the banners.

ALLfiring tier list

Below is every companion currently in the game according to their rank in the meta. Five-stars typically perform worse than six-stars, and we've also included a mixture of support, assault, and mixed units in each rank. If you prefer the playstyle of one of the companions at the bottom, don't be afraid to use them - playing to your strengths is still more important than being at the cutting edge of the meta, as it's your game after all.

Tier Unit S Felgia, Khronos, Islcha A Rozeul, Jallest, Hilstchtia, Nafia, Garcia B Nayeh, Fischer, Kirika C Herwfin, Sion, Yousel

How do I roll for new ALLfiring companions?

After you've finished the tutorial, you can head to the 'board game' tab at the top of your screen. There, you'll see the limited banner first, and the standard banner in the tab below. To roll on the limited one, you'll need 160 emberite, and for the standard, you'll need stardust - though you can convert currencies at a one-to-one rate if you need to.