Amazon takes on the iPad with the new Alexa Tablets

If your tablet (or iPad) needs an upgrade, we've got good news for you - there's a new range of Amazon Alexa Tablets that are affordable, packed with helpful features, and made of sturdy stuff.

There are three models in the new lineup. This includes the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11, and the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. Where are 9 and 10? We're not sure, but these three releases look really swish and seem to be able to handle anything you need from a tablet.

Starting at just $229, the tablets are made from aluminum and feature high-def displays backed by powerful processors. "Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the most advanced tablet we've ever built", the announcement says. The 12 is 6.5mm thick, lightweight, and has a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the 12 offers up to 16GB of RAM, depending on what you choose, with an 8-core chip powering it. There's also a Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard for the 12 to allow for different kinds of usage.

Nanomatte is something new to Amazon's tablets and provides anti-glare, so you can use them anywhere without worrying about screen glare getting in the way. US company Corning was brought on board to be part of the creation process, as they focus on glass and ceramic products in conjunction with technology.

Each tablet has Alexa+ built in, so it meets all of your needs. On top of that, the Google Play Store integration allows easy access to any app. There are Amazon's own apps, too, including Prime Video, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle. The Kindle app is ready to go as soon as you are and can run for 20 hours without recharging. That's a good few chapters, no matter how fast you read.