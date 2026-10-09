Amazon takes on the iPad with the new Alexa Tablets

Amazon's new Alexa Tablet range comes for Apple's iPad crown with strong, compact, and super helpful options.

All three new amazon alexa tablets on an orange PT background
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Mobile tech & hardware 
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If your tablet (or iPad) needs an upgrade, we've got good news for you - there's a new range of Amazon Alexa Tablets that are affordable, packed with helpful features, and made of sturdy stuff.

There are three models in the new lineup. This includes the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11, and the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. Where are 9 and 10? We're not sure, but these three releases look really swish and seem to be able to handle anything you need from a tablet.

Starting at just $229, the tablets are made from aluminum and feature high-def displays backed by powerful processors. "Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the most advanced tablet we've ever built", the announcement says. The 12 is 6.5mm thick, lightweight, and has a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the 12 offers up to 16GB of RAM, depending on what you choose, with an 8-core chip powering it. There's also a Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard for the 12 to allow for different kinds of usage.

Nanomatte is something new to Amazon's tablets and provides anti-glare, so you can use them anywhere without worrying about screen glare getting in the way. US company Corning was brought on board to be part of the creation process, as they focus on glass and ceramic products in conjunction with technology.

One of the new amazon alexa tablets on a dark grey background

Each tablet has Alexa+ built in, so it meets all of your needs. On top of that, the Google Play Store integration allows easy access to any app. There are Amazon's own apps, too, including Prime Video, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle. The Kindle app is ready to go as soon as you are and can run for 20 hours without recharging. That's a good few chapters, no matter how fast you read.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.