Over the years, Amazon has launched its share of hits and misses. I'm mainly talking about the Fire Phone; it failed as spectacularly as a 360 no-scope in a lag-free lobby. Annoyingly, it was solid tech, just poorly timed. However, the Firestick caught fire, and Alexa is our favorite AI buddy. When Amazon gets it right, they get it right. Case in point: the Amazon Luna Wireless Controller. It's sleek and responsive, and right now, Prime members can snag it for the incredible price of $39.99.

The Amazon Luna Controller may be built for Amazon's cloud gaming service, but it plays well with almost everything, including PC, iPad, Android, and handheld consoles -you name it! (Just not Switch, sorry Switch). That versatility alone makes it a strong contender among the best mobile game controllers. If I had to nitpick, the only downside is the lack of funky color options like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Controller. But honestly? That's a minor gripe in the grand scheme of things. The Amazon Luna has exceptional responsiveness and an ergonomic design.

It's packed with ergonomic features that help prevent strain, making it ideal for when you're five hours into Stardew Valley, one of the best cozy games around, and you don't want to go to sleep until you've found at least one prismatic shard! (Cue the Domino's order; I'm gonna need it.) The offset thumbsticks offer a natural resting position, while the easy-access bumpers and 4-way D-pad give you precision and control. Responsive action buttons deliver that crisp, instant feedback every gamer deserves. I'd also like to say that in terms of look and feel, this controller is perfect.

If you're using your Luna Controller with Amazon's cloud streaming service (yes, also called Luna; well done, Amazon, very creative). It connects to Amazon's game servers via Wi-Fi. This is incredibly cool, as it links directly to the internet, bypassing the device it's paired with for low-latency gameplay. You can even pause your game on one screen and pick it up on another. Want to switch rooms? Easy peasy. Otherwise, you can connect via Bluetooth or USB, ensuring smooth compatibility no matter what device you're playing on, so you can enjoy the best mobile games without worrying whether it works or not. That being said, you'll need a Windows driver to play games over Bluetooth outside of Amazon Luna, but installing it is easy enough.

The Luna controller is powered in two ways: you can use two AA batteries (normal or rechargeable; it's up to you) or power it via a USB Type-C cable. The box doesn't contain a Type C cable, but if you are anything like my partner and me, you'll have a box full of them on hand. You're not prepared enough if you haven't got an apocalypse-ready supply of cables.

For the time being, Amazon Prime members can grab the Official Luna Wireless Controller at 43% off, bringing the price down to just $39.99. If you aren't a Prime Member, this deal alone makes it worth signing up. It's a phenomenal discount for a solid controller, but for a limited time only. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so make sure you're quick.

Picture this: you've just ordered the Luna Controller, and now you want some games to play with it. Well, check out our lists of the best action games and best Steam Deck games. Gosh, I sure have a hankering for some Hi-Fi Rush!